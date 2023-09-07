Elderly driver injured after crashing car into vacant Watertown building

An elderly man drove his car into a vacant building in Watertown Thursday afternoon, striking a gas line that forced the evacuation of nearby businesses, police said.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His condition was not known Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at 440 Arsenal St., a vacant building that has businesses above it, Detective Sergeant Ken Swift said.