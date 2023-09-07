Elderly driver injured after crashing car into vacant Watertown building

An elderly man drove his car into a vacant building in Watertown Thursday afternoon, striking a gas line that forced the evacuation of nearby businesses, police said.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His condition was not known Thursday evening.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at 440 Arsenal St., a vacant building that has businesses above it, Detective Sergeant Ken Swift said.
Nearby businesses were temporarily evacuated while the gas line was repaired, he said.
The line was repaired by early evening and the businesses had reopened, Swift said.
