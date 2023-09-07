Harvard Kennedy School dean Douglas Elmendorf to step down in June, will remain on faculty

Elmendorf will leave his post “at the end of the 2023-24 academic year” but will stay “on the School’s faculty and engage in teaching and research,” said a statement posted to the Kennedy School’s website .

Douglas W. Elmendorf will step down as dean of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in June but will remain on faculty at the institution he’s led for the last eight years, the school said Thursday.

The statement said Elmendorf, an economist tapped for the dean post in 2015, elaborated on his decision in a written message to the school community.

“Being dean of Harvard Kennedy School has been even more enlightening, challenging, and rewarding than I imagined when I accepted the position in June 2015,” he wrote. “But I decided during the summer that it will soon be time for the next chapter for the Kennedy School and for me. I plan to step down as dean in June 2024, after which I look forward to playing a different role here — that of a faculty member — and to having much more time to learn and teach about economic policy.”

Harvard President Claudine Gay praised Elmendorf in a separate message to the school community, lauding him for his “boundless grace, good humor, and an unwavering commitment to rigorous scholarship for the betterment of society,” the statement said.

“Drawing on his own impressive record of public service, he has been a champion for principled, effective public policy and leadership in the face of considerable challenges to those ideals,” Gay wrote. “Under his guidance, HKS has expanded its engagement across Harvard and beyond, helping researchers and practitioners translate knowledge into policy and impact.”

Elmendorf declined further comment Thursday through a spokesperson.

Gay and Provost Alan M. Garber will “share information” in the coming weeks about the search for a new Kennedy School dean, according to the statement.

The release said highlights of Elmendorf’s tenure have included the launching of the Bloomberg Center for Cities, backed by a $150 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies in 2021. The center, led and housed at the Kennedy School, brings together experts focused on cities to train leaders and produce relevant policy research, according to the statement.

Financial aid’s also been a top priority for Elmendorf, a former Congressional Budget Office director, during his time as dean, Harvard said.

According to the statement, unrestricted funds going to financial aid have spiked by 50 percent over the last five years, and the Kennedy’s School’s working to “significantly expand” its aid largesse even further by the time it turns 90 in 2026.

“Doug has worked tirelessly to ensure that HKS will be a force for more effective public leadership and public policy in the U.S. and abroad,” Garber said in the statement. “The mission of HKS often situates it in the middle of some of the most contentious issues facing society today, and Doug has not shied away from this challenge. At the same time, he has worked to extend the academic excellence of HKS, through the disruptions of the pandemic and its aftermath. The School will continue to benefit from the foundation he has laid for years to come.”

Elmendorf’s tenure was not without controversy.

The Kennedy School in January had reversed its decision not to offer a fellowship to a leading human rights activist, who contended he was rejected because of his past criticism of Israel.

Controversy had swirled on campus since disclosure of Kenneth Roth’s initial rejection for the fellowship surfaced, buffeted by the national debate over academic freedom on college campuses. Hundreds of students and alumni signed open letters calling for Elmendorf to resign and for Roth’s fellowship to be reconsidered.

“In the case of Mr. Roth, I now believe that I made an error in my decision not to appoint him as a Fellow at our Carr Center for Human Rights,” Elmendorf said in a January statement on the reversal.

