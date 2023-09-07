Body found floating in canal across the street from Lowell District Court

Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal across from Lowell District Court on Thursday morning, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
A pedestrian spotted the body in the area of 110 Canal St. around 11 a.m. and notified a trial court officer, prosecutors said in a statement.
The court officer contacted public safety officials. Lowell firefighters removed the body from the water, the statement said.
“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death and make a positive identification,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation did not reveal any obvious signs of trauma.”
Advertisement
No further information was released.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.