Heat emergency declared in Boston as region struggles through high temperatures and humidity

The emergency declaration for the Boston remains in effect though Friday as the National Weather Service warns that heat indices could reach 100 degrees across much of Massachusetts during that time frame.

“The impacts of climate change are more palpable than ever, with extreme heat posing risk to our communities,” Wu said in a statement announcing the heat emergency.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency Thursday as the region struggles through a wave of high temperatures and humidity that is impacting the first week of classes statewide for thousands of students.

“Heat and humidity persist through Friday with the peak of it this afternoon when heat indices approach 100 degrees,”forecasters wrote on social media.

The weather service has issued a heat advisory for interior Massachusetts and north Rhode Island that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Western Massachusetts is considered to be at a “marginal risk for severe weather” Thursday afternoon.

Boston Public Schools will open for the school year on Thursday and most of the system’s 50,000 students will be in classrooms with newly installed air conditioning, the Globe reported Thursday. A total of 108 schools now have air conditioners or central air, leaving a little more than a dozen without thermal comfort, according to BPS.

“Although extreme heat affects Bostonians of all ages, with the new school year starting, our Boston Public Schools staff will be following protocols to ensure our kids have an enjoyable, safe first week back at school,” the mayor said.

But in communities where school buildings lack air conditioning, public school systems are closing or have announced early dismissals for Thursday and some have also said they will follow the approach on Friday.

“Based on the forecast for temperature and relative humidity both overnight and tomorrow, we expect temperatures inside non-air conditioned spaces to become even hotter than they were over the past two days,” Shrewsbury Public Schools Superintendent Joe Sawyer wrote to parents. “In my judgment, the conditions in non-climate controlled classrooms will be unhealthy in the afternoon hours.”

Shrewsbury will dismiss students around 11:20 a.m., a tactic also being deployed by systems in Framingham, Springfield, Worcester, Chicopee and Westfield. In Lowell, classes are canceled Thursday and Friday.

“The temperatures in many classrooms are expected to be too hot for teachers to teach effectively,’ the Lowell system posted on its homepage. “This decision was made out of concern for the health and safety of Lowell Public School staff and students.

In Boston, Wu’s emergency declaration will result in 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers being open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Also 64 splash pads will be operating as will the city’s public pools, according to the administration.

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents seeking a break from the heat and humidity, the mayor said.

