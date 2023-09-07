Red Line delays between JFK/UMass and Alewife due to disabled train

Amid high heat and humidity, a disabled train is creating lengthy delays for northbound passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line during the Thursday morning commute.

The T posted on its social media account that a train broke down at the JFK/UMass Boston station in Dorchester around 7:31 a.m. Thursday.

Train service is delayed for at least 20 minutes between Dorchester and the Red Line’s northern terminus at the Alewife station in Cambridge, the T said.