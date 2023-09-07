scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Red Line delays between JFK/UMass and Alewife due to disabled train

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Passengers exit the Red Line station at Savin Hill on Aug. 24, 2023. Thursday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Amid high heat and humidity, a disabled train is creating lengthy delays for northbound passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line during the Thursday morning commute.

The T posted on its social media account that a train broke down at the JFK/UMass Boston station in Dorchester around 7:31 a.m. Thursday.

Train service is delayed for at least 20 minutes between Dorchester and the Red Line’s northern terminus at the Alewife station in Cambridge, the T said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.

