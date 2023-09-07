Red Line delays between JFK/UMass and Alewife due to disabled train

Amid high heat and humidity, a disabled train is creating lengthy delays for northbound passengers on the MBTA’s Red Line during the Thursday morning commute.
The T posted on its social media account that a train broke down at the JFK/UMass Boston station in Dorchester around 7:31 a.m. Thursday.
Train service is delayed for at least 20 minutes between Dorchester and the Red Line’s northern terminus at the Alewife station in Cambridge, the T said.
Red Line: Northbound Trains are experiencing delays of about 20 minutes due to an earlier disabled train at JFK/UMass.— MBTA (@MBTA) September 7, 2023
This is a developing story.
