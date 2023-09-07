R.I. men indicted in killing of pregnant woman whose body was found in Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. — An ex-boyfriend and a man previously convicted of murder have been indicted in the killing of a pregnant Massachusetts woman whose body was found in icy Carbuncle Pond last winter.

A fisherman out at dawn on Dec. 21, 2022, discovered the bludgeoned body of 34-year-old Leila Duarte Da Luz under the ice. Her head had been battered, and her lungs were filled with water. The medical examiner determined that Duarte DaLuz had been alive when she ended up in the pond.

State police investigators turned their attention to Duarte DaLuz’s ex-boyfriend and father of her unborn child, Gary Gromkiewicz, 36, of Lincoln, and his friend, Michael P. Lambert, 46, of Pawtucket. Gromkiewicz had served time for felony assault and robbery, and Lambert had served time for the vicious murder of a homeless man in Providence in 1994. According to prosecutors, the two men had met in prison.