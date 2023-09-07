Supreme Judicial Court rules Judge Rotenberg Center can continue use of electric skin shock therapy despite state disapproval

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Scott B. Kafker said the sole issue the SJC was resolving in its ruling is whether the consent decree should remain in effect, and not a judicial review of the therapeutic value of the electric skin shock therapy itself.

In a 68-page decision, the state’s highest court left intact a 1987 consent decree obtained by the Rotenberg Center in Canton based on misconduct by state agencies as they sought to halt the treatment as medically unsound and harmful to clients.

The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center can continue to be the sole facility in the country to use electric skin shock therapy on its developmentally delayed clients, but state agencies can challenge its use on a case-by-case basis in probate court, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday.

“This case thus involves a heart-wrenching issue: continue to protect a controversial practice that has widely been criticized, or pave the way for its prohibition at the risk of subjecting these vulnerable patients to a life of sedation and restraint, or extreme self-injury,” Kafker wrote.

Kafker noted that relatives of clients have supported the Rotenberg Center and the use of electric skin shock therapy as an effective means for curtailing dangerous behavior “such as gouging their own eyes, puncturing their own bodily orifices, and violently attacking others.”

At the same time, the Department of Developmental Services, dating back to the Dukakis Administration and every governor since, has insisted the approach is harmful, not helpful, and have repeatedly tried to stop the center from using it, the court noted.

A Probate and Family Court judge ruled that as of 2016, there was no medical consensus against - or for - the use of electro skin shock therapy. The judge also found that the state agencies wrongly used their regulatory powers over the years in an effort to force the private agency to close down.

The SJC decided that even though information in the case dates to 2013, the lower court judge properly found the Rotenberg Center continues to be inappropriately targeted by state regulators.

“If the department seeks to get out from under the decree, it must either wait for a legislative solution, provide more robust evidence that electric skin shock is outside the standard of care than the record it relied upon in 2016, or establish an ongoing record of good faith regulatory conduct toward JRC,” Kafker wrote.

The SJC pointedly noted that the state agency has always had the right under the consent decree to seek a judicial review of the use of the controversial tactic on a case-by-case basis - but has failed to regularly use it.

“The wisdom of the department’s decision not to avail itself of this option for any other patient is not before us,” Kafker wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.