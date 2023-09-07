Social media influencer sentenced to five years in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds

A social media influencer from Miami was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years in prison for stealing the identities of more than 10 people to receive $1.2 million in pandemic-relief loans that she used to support her lavish lifestyle, authorities said.
Danielle Miller, 32, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution “in an amount that will be determined at a later date,” Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.
From July 2020 through May 2021, Miller used stolen identities and fake business names to apply for and receive more than $1 million in government benefits while she maintained an active social media presence on Instagram, where she had more than 34,000 followers, prosecutors said.
In one instance, Miller used a fake driver’s license with the name of a Massachusetts resident to charter a private jet from Florida to California, where she stayed at a luxury hotel under the same person’s name. On another occasion, Miller used someone else’s identity to rent a luxury apartment in Florida, prosecutors said.
In March, Miller pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.
The pandemic-relief loans Miller obtained “should have gone to people in need,” Levy said.
“In a quest for fleeting social media stardom, Ms. Miller relied on fraud to fund a lavish lifestyle of private jets, luxury apartments, and other accoutrements of wealth,” Levy said. “Today’s sentencing should make it crystal clear that curating a high-society social media presence on the backs of hardworking taxpayers is a path to prison, not fleeting fame.”
