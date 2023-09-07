Social media influencer sentenced to five years in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds

A social media influencer from Miami was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years in prison for stealing the identities of more than 10 people to receive $1.2 million in pandemic-relief loans that she used to support her lavish lifestyle, authorities said.

Danielle Miller, 32, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution “in an amount that will be determined at a later date,” Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.

From July 2020 through May 2021, Miller used stolen identities and fake business names to apply for and receive more than $1 million in government benefits while she maintained an active social media presence on Instagram, where she had more than 34,000 followers, prosecutors said.