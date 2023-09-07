Tree falls on car in Douglas, injuring driver and passenger

The tree also brought down cable and electrical wires, knocking out service.

Just after 3 p.m., the tree “spontaneously” fell, crushing the passenger compartment and also damaging a house and camper parked in a yard in the area of 38 South St., the fire department said in a statement.

A tree fell on top of a car driving along South Street in Douglas Thursday afternoon, injuring the driver and passenger, according to the town’s fire department.

The passenger managed to get out of the car and remove the driver before emergency crews arrived, the statement said.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the UMass University Trauma Center. The passenger was taken to UMass University Hospital by ambulance, the statement said.

Their conditions were not known Thursday evening.

No other injuries were reported.

“The home was evaluated by the Douglas Building Commissioner and found to be habitable,” the statement said.

National Grid, and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, and a tree service responded to help remove the tree and restore services to the area, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by the Douglas Police Department.

South street will be closed from Main Street to Downs Road while power is being restored, Douglas Police Chief Nick Miglionico said in an e-mail.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.