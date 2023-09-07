scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tell us: Are you in the process of buying a house and facing unexpected challenges?

Your feedback may be featured in a future Globe story.

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated September 7, 2023, 37 minutes ago
Real estate broker Charles George (cq), right, holds an open house for a single-family detached in Dorchester. He chats with Troy and Latoya Gayle (cq), of Dorchester, after they viewed the house, left.. (For a story on African-American real estate agents in Greater Boston.)Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Buying a house can be overwhelming and that’s especially true in the city of Boston, where home prices continue to rise.

For a future Globe story, we’re looking to speak with people who are currently in the process of buying a house and facing unexpected challenges. Whether you’re a first time homebuyer, or someone who has gone through the process before, we want to hear from you.

Tell us about the struggles you’re currently experiencing by filling out the form below. A reporter may be in touch.

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

Boston Globe Today