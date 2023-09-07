What to know about Maine’s annual Open Lighthouse Day on Saturday

Here are the visiting hours for the lighthouses.

On Saturday, 20 lighthouses will be open throughout the day, according to the American Lighthouse Foundation , which sponsors the event with the US Coast Guard and the Maine Office of Tourism.

Each September, more than 15,000 people visit Maine on Open Lighthouse Day, which gives the public a chance to climb light towers and visit keeper’s houses up and down the coast.

Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse:

On Swan’s Island, the light tower and the keeper’s house, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To get there, take the Maine State Ferry from Bass Harbor to Swan’s Island.

Burnt Island Lighthouse:

Offshore of Boothbay Harbor, visit the light tower and keeper’s house from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There’s also a living history museum inside. The island can only be reached by boat.

Curtis Island Lighthouse:

Offshore of Camden Harbor, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can climb up the light tower. The island can only be reached by boat.

Doubling Point Lighthouse:

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the light tower in Arrowsic, visitors can meet former Coast Guard keepers Danny and Karen McLean.

Dyce Head Lighthouse:

Visit the light tower in Castine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Point Lighthouse:

Look out the Fresnel lens at the light tower in Stockton Springs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goat Island Lighthouse:

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., visit the light tower and keeper’s house offshore of Cape Porpoise. Visitors can only reach the island by boat.

Goat Island Lighthouse in Newport Harbor. Carlos Muñoz

Grindle Point Lighthouse:

Visit the Keeper’s House Sailor’s Museum, Oil House and Gift Shop offshore of Islesboro from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Take the Maine State Ferry from Lincolnville to Islesboro.

Kennebec River Range Front & Rear Lights:

Both the front and rear range lights will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Arrowsic.

Marshall Point Lighthouse:

In Port Clyde, visit the light tower and keeper’s house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monhegan Island Lighthouse:

Visit the light tower and keeper’s house offshore of Monhegan Island from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Take a boat from Port Clyde to New Harbor and Boothbay Harbor.

Moose Peak Lighthouse:

On Mistake Island, visit the light tower from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must find their own transportation to the island. Private owners will be making two trips of seven passengers each from Jonesport to Mistake Island. Contact moosepeaklighthouse@gmail.com for more information.

Owls Head Lighthouse:

Visit the light tower and keeper’s house in Owls Head from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Angeli Perrow, the author of a children’s book, “Lighthouse Dog to the Rescue will be signing books from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pemaquid Point Lighthouse:

Look out the Fresnel lens at the light tower and visit the museum inside the keeper’s house in Bristol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 38-foot tall Pemaquid Point Lighthouse on the rocky shoreline of the Gulf of Maine. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Portland Breakwater Lighthouse (Bug Light):

In South Portland, visit the light tower from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portland Head Lighthouse:

Three hundred visitors will have a chance to climb more than 85 steps to the top of the light tower in Cape Elizabeth beginning at 9 a.m. and ending when tickets sell out or 3 p.m. Tickets are first come, first served.

Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rockland, visit the light tower and keeper’s house.

Spring Point Lighthouse:

Visit the light tower in South Portland from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Squirrel Point Light:

At the end of a two-thirds of a mile trail in Arrowsic, the light tower and keeper’s house is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse:

Visit the keeper’s house and museum in Lubec from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.