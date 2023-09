The 19-year-old was shot on Howard Street, said Sharyn Lubas, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s office.

A woman was fatally shot in Lawrence Wednesday night, authorities said.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made, Lubas said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.