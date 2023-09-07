Trump escalates false attacks on Biden as some Republicans push toward impeachment

Trump’s escalation comes amid his commanding polling position in the Republican primary, setting up what many allies hope will be a rematch with Biden in next year’s election, as well as the former president’s mounting criminal jeopardy, with multiple trials scheduled to occur during the height of the campaign.

Former president Donald Trump is, by his own admission, attacking President Biden in increasingly vicious terms. The attacks on Biden center on allegations that are exaggerated or unfounded, frequently drawing on right-wing media reports about the foreign business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter Biden. The president has denied any involvement in his son’s affairs, and no evidence has emerged proving otherwise.

Advertisement

The attacks offer a glimpse of potential 2024 battle lines and follow a well-established pattern for Trump of trying to delegitimize his political opponents. During the 2012 election, Trump became the leading promoter of the racist and unfounded conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was born outside the United States. In 2016, Trump pledged to prosecute Hillary Clinton and encouraged his supporters’ chants of "Lock her up!"

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Now, Trump is explicitly trying the same tack against Biden, announcing in April that he would "retire" the "Crooked" nickname for Clinton and start using it for Biden. "There’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden," he said at the time, during a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H.

The current onslaught from Trump coincides with a broader effort, as House Republicans have supplied a steady drumbeat of disclosures about Hunter Biden, with hard-liners pushing Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, toward opening an impeachment inquiry against the president, though they have not specified what it would focus on. Some House Republicans acknowledge the current evidence doesn’t implicate the elder Biden.

Advertisement

"Right now, I’m not convinced that that evidence exists," Representative Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, said Wednesday on CNN.

Still, polling shows a stark partisan divide in how Americans view the allegations, with the vast majority of Republicans saying they believe the scandal implicates President Biden, while Democrats see things differently.

Trump already tried a similar approach against Biden in 2020. At the first debate, Trump accosted Biden about an alleged $3.5 million transfer to his son from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. Biden denied the charge as Trump repeatedly interrupted him. The claim arose from a Republican Senate committee staff report, but the money went to a business associate who later testified it was unrelated to Hunter Biden.

In the years since, though, President Biden’s popularity has plunged, and Hunter Biden’s problems have not gone away. A deal for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors in Delaware, admit to the facts of a gun violation, and probably avoid jail time unraveled in July, leading to the appointment of a special counsel and the possibility that the case could go to trial during the campaign.

"For five years now, Republicans have been chasing and failing to prove their own conspiracies about Hunter Biden and his legitimate business activities," his lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a statement. "Unlike Donald Trump and his family, Hunter Biden was not in business with his father, he did not work in his administration or create billion-dollar investments based on any work during public service."

Advertisement

In an August Yahoo/YouGov poll, 86 percent of Republicans said Hunter Biden got preferential treatment, compared with 22 percent of Democrats. Eighty-four percent of Republicans also said they believed Hunter Biden "funneled millions of dollars to his father in a long-running scheme to help Joe Biden profit off of his position," a claim that is not supported by available evidence and that only 10 percent of Democrats accepted.

"Due to congressional investigations into the corruption allegations against President Biden and his son Hunter, our national data shows that the plurality of voters think the evidence within those allegations is impeachable," said Mitch Brown, director of political strategy for the Republican polling firm Cygnal. “It solidifies Biden as one of the weakest candidates in history to seek reelection and one of the most embattled presidents seeking a second term, second to only Trump. The difference is polls show the evidence against Biden sticks with voters.”

The White House declined to comment. Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said, “Americans see right through Donald Trump’s lies and projection - these are the same old debunked conspiracy theories Trump pushed four years ago and has now ordered MAGA Republicans in Congress to attack President Biden with. These desperate lies didn’t work in 2020, and they won’t work in 2024.”

In Trump’s hands, the allegations against Hunter Biden have morphed into “absolute proof that Biden’s being paid off by China, Ukraine, and many other countries,” as the former president put it during a July speech in Iowa. Congressional Republicans have obtained thousands of pages of financial records and presented no evidence implicating President Biden in his son’s dealings. They also called witnesses who worked with Hunter Biden and testified that President Biden was not involved.

Advertisement

Trump’s claim that the FBI has “explosive evidence that Joe Biden took bribes from Ukraine” arose from a tip that was investigated and found to be unsubstantiated during Trump’s administration.