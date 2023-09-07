Not so fast on that anti-scamming law

The recommendation to allow banks to arbitrarily put a hold on funds if they believe someone over 60 is being scammed is fraught with difficulties (“Massachusetts needs a new tool against scammers who target elders,” Editorial, Sept. 3).

I have lent my children significant amounts of money to help them buy houses or cover temporary shortfalls, and a hold of even two weeks could have prevented them from getting the house they wanted or from meeting immediate needs.

I understand that there are risks of seniors being scammed, but what are the criteria for a bank’s deciding to “put the brakes on a transaction” and who will ensure that decisions are made on criteria broader than the whiteness of a client’s hair?