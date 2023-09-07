The word ‘asylum’ got a bad rap. At its core, it’s a healing space.

Thank you for publishing Brendan Little’s beautiful first-person account about the importance of Long Island as a place that allowed the author to recover from substance use and homelessness (“Long Island is a haven worthy of our most vulnerable,” Opinion, Sept. 5). While Little does not use the term “asylum,” he describes the value of spaces from which one cannot be evicted — a core idea about asylum that unfortunately got lost when the term itself became associated with poorly run state hospitals.

In our current debate about homelessness, mental illness, and addictions, the human need for spaces conducive to healing and recovery is rarely explicitly noted. It may very well be a place like Long Island where people simply can stay for a while.