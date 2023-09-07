Social Studies: How to beat the taxman; feeling your pain; why it’s harder for first-generation college grads to get jobs

A study found that publicly traded companies that hired former members of Congress subsequently paid less in taxes and had lower odds of being audited by the Internal Revenue Service. The effect was stronger when firms hired ex-lawmakers who had served on tax-related committees and cosponsored bills with a diverse network of fellow legislators. Given that established companies already employ accountants and lawyers, the findings suggest an explanation less about gaining knowledge of the tax code than exerting some sort of backdoor influence, either by applying pressure on the IRS through contacts in Congress or directly communicating with the agency. It could also just be that firms feel emboldened by their ability to exert backdoor influence if required and for its part, the IRS is more reluctant to take them on.

Advertisement

Egerod, B., “The Revolving Door and Regulatory Enforcement: Firm-Level Evidence on Tax Rates and Tax Audits,” Journal of Politics (forthcoming).

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A secular religion

Residents of countries with more industrial robots are quicker to abandon their religiosity, even controlling for their exposure to other technologies. A similar effect is seen in US metropolitan areas that have experienced increasing use of industrial robots. To test this effect experimentally, researchers randomly assigned study participants to read about either advances in AI or advances in science. Participants who read about advances in AI reported less religious conviction. Researchers noted that those exposed to the AI literature believed automation “allows humans to ‘break’ laws of nature” and “gives humans ‘superhuman’ abilities.” Historically, they wrote, “people have deferred to supernatural agents and religious professionals to solve instrumental problems beyond the scope of human ability.” AI, they hypothesize, is serving as a substitute.

Jackson, J. et al., “Exposure to Automation Explains Religious Declines,” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (August 2023).

Advertisement

Bipartisan pain

Surveys of Americans reveal that those who report more sensitivity to pain are more likely to relate to the morality of people on the other side of the political spectrum. Pain sensitivity among liberals enhanced concern about concepts typically associated with the right — loyalty/betrayal, authority/subversion, and sanctity/degradation — while pain sensitivity among conservatives enhanced concern about concepts typically associated with the left — care/harm and fairness/cheating. Likewise, pain-sensitive people who identified as liberals were more likely to have voted for Donald Trump and held more conservative-leaning attitudes than other liberals, while pain-sensitive people who identified as conservatives were more likely to have voted for Joe Biden and held more liberal-leaning attitudes than other conservatives.

Lee, S. & Ma, C., “Pain Sensitivity Predicts Support for Moral and Political Views Across the Aisle,” Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (forthcoming).

Ideology in action

A professor at Harvard Law School finds that knowing the party of the president who appointed a federal appeals court judge “can help to predict outcomes in a vastly larger universe of cases than has been suggested by prior research” and that partisan judging has increased in recent years. Specifically, Democrat-appointed appellate judges tend to favor the institutionally weaker side — individuals over corporations, for example, or private parties, convicts, or immigrants over the government — even in cases that are not especially ideological or are unpublished. These kinds of cases, though less studied, account for the majority in federal appeals courts.

Cohen, A., “The Pervasive Influence of Ideology at the Federal Circuit Courts,” National Bureau of Economic Research (July 2023).

Advertisement

Members of the club

Researchers sent fake applications in response to entry-level job ads aimed at recent college graduates across the country. The name of the applicant was either the Black-sounding “Lamar Washington” or the white-sounding “Bradford Anderson,” in either case a graduate of a selective public university. In the cover letter, the applicant either did or didn’t mention that he was a first-generation college graduate. First-generation applicants with either name received significantly fewer invitations to interview, and this gap was larger than the overall, presumably racially driven, gap between Lamar and Bradford. A subsequent survey of hiring managers suggested that the effect could be explained by assumptions about the lasting imprint of one’s upbringing — in a high-status family with other college graduates or a low-status family with none.

Belmi, P. et al., “The Consequences of Revealing First-Generational Status,” Organization Science (forthcoming).