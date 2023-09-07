Ben Scalzi sizzles with 3 TD passes, runs for another score as Hanover topples No. 6 Duxbury

“It was just a complete gut-check game,” Hanover coach Brian Kelliher said. “I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids.”

The Hawks outlasted host Duxbury, 28-18, Thursday night, in a back-and-forth, heavyweight battle between two of the Patriot League’s premier teams. Hanover (1-0) handed the defending Division 4 champion, No. 6 Dragons (0-1) their first loss since the 2021 Super Bowl.

Down two starting offensive linemen, with several other players cramping, and several reserves on the field, Hanover leaned on its depth to stay afloat and ultimately deliver a knockout punch.

Hanover senior quarterback Ben Scalzi finished 15 for 24 for 233 yards and three touchdowns, plus a score on the ground. He sprayed the ball to a variety of receivers, delivered masterful passes all night, and kept the Duxbury defense guessing.

Perhaps his best throw came with 5:17 remaining on a back-shoulder toss to Brandon Errico for a 21-yard score to push the margin to 10.

Duxbury alternated between Finn Carley and Trevor Jones at quarterback. Carley found Falls for a 23-yard strike to put the Dragons ahead early, then Scalzi found Connor Hutchison for a 9-yard TD and scored from 4 yards out himself to give Hanover a 14-6 halftime advantage.

Scalzi hit John McDonald for a 48-yard bomb early in the third to extend the margin. Jones found Falls for a 14-yard TD strike to slice it to 21-18, then Errico made the play of the night in a critical moment.

Owen Cross added an acrobatic interception moments later to help seal it.

“They made the big plays when they needed to,” Duxbury coach Matt Landolfi said. “They got the 50/50 balls. Credit to them. Hopefully we use this as a stepping stone and we get better from it.”

Franklin 36, Wachusett 14 — Mike Davide rushed for touchdowns of 12, 4, 5, and 1 yard and Zach Winer scored on a 35-yard interception return for the Panthers (1-0) in a nonconference victory. “It was a dog fight for three quarters and then we were able to get some momentum,” said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “When Zach Winer got that interception it was a huge swing and it finally felt like we were in the drivers’ seat.”

Medford 19, Brookline 7 — After a 2-9 season in 2022, the Mustangs earned a season-opening victory at home in a nonleague matchup. Senior Jack Lombardo’s 1-yard plunge was the lone score of the first half, and classmates Stevens Exateur (57 yards) and Luiz Barbosa (7 yards) followed up with scores in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.

“Great showing tonight,” coach John Curley said. “Stevens Exateur, Darius Weekes, Jack Lombardo, Luiz Barbosa, and the whole offensive line.”

Weekes, a junior linebacker that Curley said was the defensive player of the game, recorded an interception and forced fumble. “We believe as a coaching staff that there is a new regime here and we’re always going to play four quarters,” Curley said. “It showed tonight when we do that, great things happen.”

AJ Traub and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.