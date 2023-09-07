Boston Athletic Association expands and enhances its commitment to wheelchair and para athletes

“I was saying, I’m going to have to be done running marathons,” said Willis, a 2016 Paralympian. “Because I’m running through my running blades too much, because they break down, and it’s like — I can’t afford to keep running because it’s costing me more to just have a leg, forget trying to put food on the table.”

Willis, a three-time Boston Marathon para champion in the lower-limb impairment division, is always doing a cost-benefit analysis, weighing competition and little prize money against the price of paying off and maintaining an expensive running blade and the toll the training and racing takes on her left leg, amputated just below the knee.

That math got a little bit easier this week. The Boston Athletic Association announced an expansion of its para athletics divisions and enhancements to its prize purses for its wheelchair and para athletics divisions for its events in 2024, most notably April’s Boston Marathon.

Marathon wheelchair champions will now receive a $40,000 prize — up from $25,000 in recent years — and the rest of the top 10 in the T53/54/34 classifications will also see their rewards bumped. Those wheelchair divisions, won this year by Marcel Hug in the men’s race and Susannah Scaroni on the women’s side, also have a shot at $50,000 for setting a course record, an incentive equal to the open divisions.

The 2024 edition of the BAA’s showpiece event will also feature seven para athletics divisions (up from five in 2023), and podium prizes will be doubled or even tripled. Each division champion will take home $3,000, runners-up will claim $2,000, and third-place finishers $1,000; those are increases from $1,500, $750, and $500, respectively, in 2023. On top of already-established divisions for various vision, upper limb, and lower limb impairments, there will be categories for athletes with coordination impairments as well as intellectual impairments.

“To be able to provide prize purses like this is amazing,” said Scaroni, who had to overcome a loose wheelchair axle and perform a mid-race fix to claim her first Boston crown in April. “There’s already a lot of great support and excitement about marathons, and that provides this amazing media platform, and that in and of itself has helped the public — not just people with disabilities, but everyone — to see people with disabilities performing at a high level.”

The BAA is implementing changes beyond its most famous event, including para athletics divisions for the rest of its major races (half marathon, 10K, and 5K), starting in 2024.

“Communication with some major races is really challenging,” said Willis. “So to be able to work with the [BAA], I feel like they almost bend over backwards. The funding can be pretty low, but it’s prize money, and no one else in the world is offering that, and it’s building the program. And we also have to realize that our prize money is low because we don’t have many athletes involved yet, and it’s just trying to build that program up so it becomes more competitive.”

It’s another step forward for the BAA, which has long been at the forefront of long-distance running progress, from Kathrine Switzer, Roberta Gibb, and the eventual establishment of a women’s division in 1972, to becoming the first major marathon to recognize a wheelchair division when Belmont’s Bob Hall spun down Boylston Street in 1975, to its more recent inclusion innovations within para athletics and gender divisions.

“We are always looking at ways to celebrate and reward athletic excellence,” said BAA president and CEO Jack Fleming in a news release. “With these changes, we are recognizing top finishers and aspiring athletes in our wheelchair and para athletics divisions, while also expanding opportunities for new groups of athletes to be recognized and included in our BAA events.

“Boston is a running city, and we’ve made it our goal to elevate para athletes as they train and compete for the podium at our events, from the 5K through to the marathon.”

The New York City Marathon and the Chicago Marathon are often compared to Boston as the other Abbott World Marathon Majors in the United States; both offer $25,000 for their wheelchair champions, which will see them fall behind Boston for now, and neither offers any prize money for official para athletics divisions outside of their wheelchair races.

“[The Boston Marathon] is the only visibility that’s offered as part of a competitive division, and that’s huge,” said Willis, who founded Wichita Adaptive Sports, helping coach track for children with disabilities in Kansas. “I have an athlete who’s in a wheelchair, he’s going to the University of Illinois, and he’s like, ‘maybe I can do the Boston Marathon one day.’”

The $25,000 prize Scaroni took home this past spring was just one-sixth of what open champions Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri were awarded; when Scaroni began competing at the top level in 2012, it was $15,000 as it had been for several years, and before 1986, dedicated wheelchair racers took home nothing at all.

Almost 50 years after Hall’s triumphant finish, wheelchair and para athletes are helping push the movement forward, and on that front, Boston remains at the fore.

“I think what I’ve been able to earn compared to what it was like before that … it’s just mind-blowing,” Scaroni said. “I know the athletes who were doing incredible feats and were not making nearly as much, and this has enabled me to have a career even more so.

“I’ll never take that for granted.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.