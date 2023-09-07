Catholic Memorial dominates all phases of the game in a nonleague season-opening rout of Mansfield

Junior Mehki Dodd, who was behind Carson Harwood on the depth chart a year ago, had nine touches for 174 yards and two touchdowns on five rushes for 110 yards and four receptions for 64 yards and a TD. Harwood is now at the University of Rhode Island.

With BC head coach Jeff Hafley looking on, top-seeded Catholic Memorial rolled to its 30th consecutive victory with a 41-14 rout of No. 10 Mansfield at O’Connor Stadium.

WEST ROXBURY — It would have been hard for Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso to draw up a better way to start the season. The two-time defending Division 2 state champions opened the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown, the defense recorded an interception return for a touchdown on its opening series and the offense scored on its first snap. It was all in the opening 5:35.

“It’s really fun just to have my own show now, not behind anybody,” Dodd said. “But they mentored to get me to this level right now, but there’s way more to come now.”

“Mekhi Dodd is the real thing,” said DiBiaso. “He reminds me of the great running backs we’ve had here and at Everett. He’s only a junior. Jeff Hafley, the BC coach was here tonight, I think they were very impressed.”

But Dodd is far from the only weapon at CM’s disposal. Sophomore Peter Bourque threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, two going to sophomore Caleb Garrity.

Senior Eric Perkins initially dropped the opening kickoff, but scooped it up and went down the right sideline for a 90-yard kickoff return for the opening score 16 seconds into the new campaign for the Knights.

Chris Sanchez (left) got into the act when he gathered in a tipped ball and scored on a 20-yard interception for Cathlolic Memorial in Thursday night's 41-14 rout over visiting Mansfield. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

The defense, which recorded five sacks, never let the Hornets get comfortable offensively, and sophomore Chris Sanchez intercepted a pass intended for Trevor Foley and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

When CM finally got the ball on offense, Dodd immediately found an opening on the left side and went untouched 81 yards. He closed out the half with a 19-yard touchdown reception, breaking two tackles on his way to the end zone as CM took a 41-7 lead into the second half.

This marked the only nonleague game against in-state competition for the Knights, who will head to West Palm Beach, Fla., to face Cardinal Newman. They will follow that by hosting St. Francis of Hamburg, N.Y. The next time CM faces a Massachusetts team will be in its Catholic Conference opener against Xaverian on Oct. 6.

“It’s hard finding games,” DiBiaso said. “We just have to do the best we can to get into the league season, hopefully in one piece.”

Mansfield, which will host Duxbury next Thursday, got a pair of long touchdown passes from Connor Curtis.