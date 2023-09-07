Chandler Jones was back on social media bashing the Raiders after they sent a crisis team to his home

“Raiders sent her to my place said . . . You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’ ” Jones wrote.

Jones showed a picture on his Instagram account he said was the badge of the person at his door.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones once again took to social media to criticize team officials, posting and then deleting Wednesday night that the club sent someone from the city of Las Vegas’ crisis response team to his home.

He also threatened to publicize unspecified information on Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels if Jones doesn’t play Sunday when the Raiders open their season at the Denver Broncos.

This is the second time this week Jones took to Instagram to show his discontent. He also criticized McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Tuesday, saying he was locked out of the team facility. Jones also deleted that post.

“Now I understand why players turn to social media,” Jones said in the post Wednesday that he later took down. “At first I frowned upon it. But it’s our only outlet. If I didn’t do this, it would’ve been kept under wraps.”

McDaniels was asked about Jones when he met with the media on Wednesday and called it a “private matter.”

“If there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that,” McDaniels said. “But as of right now, no.”

McDaniels did say the situation was “day to day” and that Jones wasn’t in the facility. Jones’ status for the game at Denver was unclear.

“We’re dealing with it internally,” McDaniels said.

While playing for the Patriots in 2016, Jones had a medical incident at the Foxborough police station after a bad reaction to synthetic marijuana.

If Jones doesn’t play Sunday, Tyree Wilson is listed as his backup on the depth chart. The Raiders drafted Wilson seventh overall this year out of Texas Tech. Third-year pro Malcolm Koonce is another possibility.

Packers receive mixed news

The Green Bay Packers received mixed news about their injury situation at wide receiver as Romeo Doubs practiced on a limited basis while Christian Watson remained out.

Watson and Doubs, Green Bay’s top two returning wideouts, both are dealing with hamstring injuries as quarterback Jordan Love prepares to begin his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

“He took a couple of reps within each team period and the routes on air,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said about Doubs. “And he looked good.”

Doubs wasn’t making any guarantees about whether he’d be available for Sunday’s season opener at Chicago, which will mark Love’s second career start.

“Everything is progressing the way I’m supposed to do and everything that I’m supposed to do, I’m executing it the right way,” Doubs said. “However, this is a day-to-day thing. As far as my health, I will leave that up to Coach LaFleur. I thought today was pretty good.”

The other receivers on Green Bay’s roster are 2022 seventh-round pick Samori Toure and rookies Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath.

No charges for Graham

Jimmy Graham won’t be charged following his August arrest, the Orange County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

The New Orleans Saints tight end was taken into custody on Aug. 19 in Newport Beach, Calif. on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics and for obstructing a police officer. According to the DA’s office, charges were rejected due to insufficient evidence to prove a crime.

“Thanks for [the] LAPD and just how quickly kind of everything went down and kind of how helpful they were through the process,” Graham told ESPN. “Right now, we’re just dealing with that all personally.”

The Saints determined Graham had a medical episode that resulted in him becoming disoriented, but Graham declined to provide more details, calling it a “personal health thing.”

Graham, who sat out the 2022 season, is entering his 12th NFL season and has returned to New Orleans, where he played his first five years.

Searching for employment

Joe Flacco isn’t ready to hang up his cleats.

The 38-year-old quarterback, who guided the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title a decade ago, is hoping for a 16th season, telling ESPN: “Listen, I can still play. That’s me talking, obviously. I’m hoping that there’s the silver lining that I’m not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody.”

Last season, Flacco played five games for the New York Jets, throwing for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Vikings lock up Metellus

Minnesota Vikings safety and special teams standout Josh Metellus agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, further cementing the club’s deepest position.

The deal for Metellus, who was a sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2020, has a maximum value of $13 million, with $6 million guaranteed, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Metellus is behind six-time Pro Bowl pick Harrison Smith and incumbent starter Camryn Bynum on the depth chart, but he’s been used frequently as a fifth or sixth defensive back in various personnel packages rolled out during the preseason by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Metellus led the team in special teams tackles in 2020 and 2022. The Vikings also have 2022 first-round draft pick Lewis Cine, an Everett High graduate, as a backup safety.