EMass girls’ volleyball: With 16 kills and 12 blocks in Newburyport win, Audrey Loughran headlines Players of the Week

Ava Bissonnette, Fairhaven — The Blue Devils needed all of the senior’s 22 assists and 10 digs to grind out a five-set victory over South Coast rival Dighton-Rehoboth.

Brodie Gerlach, Sturgis West — The junior rose for 10 kills and five assists as her mother, Dana, registered her first varsity win as head coach, a 3-1 decision over Nauset.

Joyce Li, Lincoln-Sudbury — With 9 kills, 21 assists, 17 digs, 2 blocks, and an ace, the junior setter did a little bit of everything for the Warriors in a closely contested 3-1 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.