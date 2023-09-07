EMass girls’ volleyball: With 16 kills and 12 blocks in Newburyport win, Audrey Loughran headlines Players of the Week

Ava Bissonnette, Fairhaven — The Blue Devils needed all of the senior’s 22 assists and 10 digs to grind out a five-set victory over South Coast rival Dighton-Rehoboth.
Brodie Gerlach, Sturgis West — The junior rose for 10 kills and five assists as her mother, Dana, registered her first varsity win as head coach, a 3-1 decision over Nauset.
Joyce Li, Lincoln-Sudbury — With 9 kills, 21 assists, 17 digs, 2 blocks, and an ace, the junior setter did a little bit of everything for the Warriors in a closely contested 3-1 nonleague win over Shrewsbury.
Audrey Loughran, Newburyport — The senior put down 16 kills and 12 blocks to give the Clippers a 2-0 start, including a five-set victory over Essex Tech.
Elle McCormack, Greater New Bedford —– The junior racked up 18 assists and nine aces for the Bears, who proved greater then New Bedford with a 3-0 win.
Brooke Steele, Whitman-Hanson — The sophomore starred with 15 kills in her varsity debut, outlasting Rockland for a five-set Patriot League triumph for the Panthers.
