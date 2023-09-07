Joyce Li is setting the attack, and the catalyst for Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ volleyball to make a run in Division 1

She and classmate Gabby Pierre form a athletic duo with incredible jumping skills for the fifth-ranked Warriors (1-0), who have reloaded after last year’s trip to the Division 1 final.

As a fifth grader, Joyce Li started to watch her sister, Jessie (Class of 2000), play volleyball for Lincoln-Sudbury. Now, as a junior at L-S, Li stars as a driving force all over the court.

At 5 foot, 4 inches, Li is a natural setter, possessing the skill to dish out accurate passes. Defensively, her intelligence shines as she finds the right positions to make plays. But when she rises up for a spike or block, she can stun her opponents.

“I don’t know how many players have the complete skill set that she does, but she’s right up there with the best in the state,” said fourth-year L-S coach Greg Falcone. “She’s the real deal.”

Li, a hitter until this season, believes her swimming background helped her build the quads to spring as high as she can, and seeing 2023 grad Amaya Parnell play a similar role helped her be ready to step up.

“She’s a really good role model,” Li said of Parnell, a Globe Athlete of the Year as a senior. “I’m following in her footsteps. I noticed what she was doing. I’m trying to help the team out, be a leader.”

“ ‘She can do anything . . . it’s really nice that she can be so versatile because it’s been so important for our team.’ Senior Emma Agne, on the impact of junior Joyce Li on the Lincoln-Sudbury girls' volleyball team





Judy Katalina, who transitioned to an assistant’s role at L-S after serving 34 years as head coach, has seen players with Li’s versatility, but none with her level of volleyball IQ.

“There’s nothing she can’t do. She hits, she blocks. She surprises a lot of teams because of her stature,” Katalina said. “She does everything. She passes, she sets, just an all-around player. If you could have six of her on your team, you’d be very happy.”

Added senior Emma Agne: “[Li] is a marvel, we love her. She can do anything . . . it’s really nice that she can be so versatile because it’s been so important for our team, it’s really great.”

“ ‘I really like seeing Gabby get kills when I set her up because I know I can count on her.’ Joyce Li, on junior classmate Gabby Pierre

Pierre, also a track athlete, is a two-time Division 2 state runner-up in the long jump (second and seventh place, respectively, at the New England level). Her marks are already on the L-S record board, and her volleyball teammates were there as she made the update.

“The team is just so amazing that they all came to support me and make it a really special moment to put that up for me,” Pierre said. “It was just great.”

A gymnast for 12 years who excelled in the vault and attended nationals in 2021, Pierre decided her body could use a change. She has proved a fast learner on the volleyball court.

“I really like seeing Gabby get kills when I set her up because I know I can count on her,” Li said.

Falcone and Pierre both acknowledge this is just the start, but the duo of the 5-foot-9 ½ track star and Li are already a huge boon.

“The energy gets so crazy when we can just get up, get over the block, and get the ball down,” Pierre said. “It’s really helpful to have that vertical to get over the blocks and tip over them. The whole team has a great energy all the time.”

Lincoln-Sudbury doesn’t name captains, but expects leadership from the seniors, including Agne, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter .

“What she brings isn’t about volleyball,” Katalina said. “It’s about sportsmanship, it’s about being a team, it’s about picking up your teammates, showing them how to be a leader. She’s a great leader. It’s the intangibles that she brings to this team.”

Agne, is the first four-year starter under Falcone as head coach; they started together on varsity.

“You could definitely tell at the beginning . . . everyone was getting used to it,” Agne said. “Now there’s a lot more trust between the coaches and the players, and the players and the players. I think it’s been a very inspiring journey to watch.”

Players like Li, Pierre, Agne, and junior libero Maddie Gulko lead a team that also uses great depth, like in its season-opening win, 3-1, over Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

“I think we have a really good chance of getting to the finals again and winning that state championship,” Li said. “We have really, really good chemistry. I think that’s one thing we were missing last year. We have a really good support system this year.”

Set points

• Melrose has a younger team than the squad that reached the Division 3 semifinals last season, with just three seniors.

The good news for the three captains: they are now playing in more comfortable positions: Senior Sadie Jaggers moves from middle hitter to outside, senior Grace Gentile switches from defensive specialist to libero, and junior Leah Fowke shifts from right side to setter.

“I think the transition is going to be relatively easy for them,” coach Scott Celli said. “They’re captains because their leadership is really second to none.”

Sophomore Sabine Wetzel brings a 6-foot-4 frame to the middle of the front line, and junior defensive specialist Maggie Turner adds leadership.

• Barnstable coach Tom Turco entered his 36th season with a 742-77 record and 18 state titles. Six players return from the roster that was ousted by the eventual champion Newton North last year, and the Red Hawks are off to a 2-0 start.

“They’re always motivated by their last loss, that came in the state semifinals,” Turco said. “It’s a long season, there’s a lot of good D1 schools.”

Barnstable has a trio of leaders on the front line in middle hitters Molly Fredo (team-leading 23 kills) and Charlotte Sullivan, and junior outside hitter Molly Gleason.

Senior setter Sadie Wellbeloved (team-leading 51 assists) has been in charge of the offense for two years. She is joined by senior libero Logan Hurwitz in the passing game.

“Passing determines your level of play, so a lot is on their shoulders,” Turco said. “It’s kind of a cool situation where there’s no one single player that makes or breaks this team.”

Games to watch

Saturday, Andover at Shrewsbury, 11:30 a.m. — Senior hitters Adrie Waldinger (Andover) and Mackenzie Crandall (Shrewsbury) will clash, as the Golden Warriors will be playing their third game in as many days, taking on a tough Shrewsbury team that went toe-to-toe with No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury.

Monday, No. 3 Franklin at No. 16 King Philip, 5 p.m. — Hockomock rivals clash in a Top 20 matchup: the 16th-ranked Warriors host No. 3 Franklin in each team’s second match of the season.

Thursday, Winchester at Weston, 5:30 p.m. — One of the best teams in Division 4 hosts a Division 1 power looking to reload with a less experienced roster.

Thursday, No. 1 Newton North at No. 2 Attleboro, 5:45 p.m. — A possible D1 semifinal or final preview featuring two of the best hitters in senior Chloe Lee (NN) and junior Julia Leonardo (Attleboro).

Thursday, No. 4 Barnstable at Westborough, 6 p.m. — Perennial powerhouse Barnstable will travel over 90 miles to face star senior hitter Quinn Anderson and the Division 2 reigning champion Rangers.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.