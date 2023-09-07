scorecardresearch Skip to main content
LIONS 21, CHIEFS 20

Lions make statement by taking out defending champion Chiefs in NFL season opener

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press,Updated September 7, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Lions rookie Sam LaPorta goes airborne over Joshua Williams in the third quarter.Jamie Squire/Getty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, new Lions running back David Montgomery ran for the go-ahead score with 5:05 remaining in the game, and Detroit held on for a sloppy 21-20 victory over the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s season opener Thursday night.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had six catches for 71 yards and a score, and Lions rookie Brian Branch returned Patrick Mahomes’s first pick in an opener 50 yards for another touchdown as Detroit snapped the Chiefs’ eight-game Week 1 winning streak.

The Lions were trying to run out the clock when Goff had a fourth-down pass near midfield batted down with 2:30 left, giving the Chiefs a chance. But they made a mess of it: Kadarius Toney dropped a potential 20-yard gain, another 20-yard pass was called back for holding, and Skyy Moore also dropped a pass before a false start left Mahomes heaving a fourth-and-25 throw downfield.

When it fell incomplete and Detroit took over, Montgomery ran for a first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock.

Mahomes finished with 226 yards passing and two touchdowns, despite his receivers dropping a slew of passes. He also was the leading rusher for the Chiefs, whose self-inflicted wounds proved too much to overcome.

