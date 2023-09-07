Portland awarded expansion team in USL League One

The announcement comes after years of attempts to get pro soccer back in Portland, led by the grass-roots group USL to Portland . The last team to call Portland home was USL League Two’s GPS Portland Phoenix, whose last season was in 2019.

The United Soccer League announced on Thursday that Portland is receiving an expansion team in USL League One and is expected to begin play in the 2025 season.

“The addition of a professional soccer club is a testament to our state and a welcome investment in the economic, cultural, and community vitality of Maine, joining our existing professional sports teams to cement Portland as Northern New England’s premier sports destination,” Maine’s governor, Janet Mills, said.

The team will use Fitzpatrick Field as its home turf, next door to the Portland Sea Dogs’ Hadlock Field and the Maine Celtics’ Portland Expo Building. USL to Portland has committed to privately funding needed renovations at Fitzpatrick Field, such as improved locker room space and an upgraded press box.

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, USL to Portland’s founder, understands the impact that a professional sports team can have on the city and the state.

“Since I started this pursuit to bring pro soccer to my home state, my goal has always been to build community and use it as a conduit for social good,” he said. “Portland is an incredible city and this club will directly contribute to uniting the ever-growing mosaic of who Portland is, and who it’s going to be.”

The ownership group also includes NESN’s Tom Caron, a Lewiston native, as well as Jonathan and Catherine Culley of Portland’s Redfern Properties.

The club is planning to host several town hall-style meetings to let the public have a say in the name, colors, and other aspects of the team. The first event is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Portland Zoo.

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson spearheaded the effort to bring a USL team to Portland, Maine, and is one the new team's founders. USL to Portland

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.