Boston’s PWHL team signs Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Hilary Knight to free-agent contracts

Salary terms were not disclosed for the trio of 2023 IIHF World Women’s Championship gold medalists from the US National Women’s Team.

Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Hilary Knight signed three-year contracts with the yet-to-be-named team, the league announced Thursday. All three have played in Boston before: Frankel with Northeastern, Keller with Boston College, and Knight with the CWHL’s Boston Blades and the PHF’s Boston Pride.

Boston fans might recognize the first three players to sign with the city’s new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) team.

“These remarkable individuals were the standout players in their respective positions on this year’s gold medal-winning IIHF championship team,” Danielle Marmer, general manager of PWHL Boston, said in a release. “Beyond their exceptional skills, they exemplify team-first values and are outstanding individuals who I know will contribute positively to our city and will surely make all of us proud.”

As a senior at Northeastern, Frankel earned the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award after the goaltender led Division I in goals-against average, save percentage, winning percentage, and shutouts. She was named a top-10 finalist for the award as a junior and as a graduate student.

“Boston is my home and the city that I love,” Frankel said in the release. “Having the opportunity to play here professionally in front of the greatest sports fans is a dream come true.”

Frankel, 24, joined the PWHPA for the 2022-23 season and posted a .937 save percentage in her rookie year. She backstopped Team USA in its gold medal-winning performance at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, adding a medal to her World Championship collection that includes two silver medals from 2021 and 2022.

“Aerin is an elite goalie who has proven her ability to win at every level,” Marmer said. “Not only is she the ultimate competitor on the ice, but she’s the ultimate teammate off of it, and I couldn’t be more excited to have her join our group as one of our first three signings in PWHL Boston history.”

Keller, 27, attended BC from 2014-17 and returned after the 2018 Olympics to captain the Eagles as a senior. That year, she led all NCAA defenders in all offensive categories and named a top-10 finalist for the 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award.

She debuted with a silver medal for the U18 National Team in 2014 and has since added two Olympic medals (1 gold, 1 silver) and seven World Championship medals (5 gold, 2 silver) to her collection. Following her career at BC, she spent three seasons playing for the PWHPA, most recently finishing among the top-3 defenders in scoring during 2022-23 competition.

“It’s truly an honor to be one of the first of many amazing players to sign a professional contract with the PWHL,” Keller said in the release. “While it’s only just the beginning for the PWHL, this historic moment would not have been possible without the sacrifices and commitment of the women who paved the way before us.”

Knight, 34, has spent 15 years as an integral member of Team USA, including playing in four Olympics (1 gold, 3 silver) and 13 World Championships (9 gold, 4 silver) since 2007. Her nine World Championship golds and 13 overall medals are tied for the most all-time.

Knight made her professional debut with the CWHL’s Boston Blades in 2012 and won two Clarkson Cups in three years. She also played two PHF seasons as captain of the Boston Pride, capturing the first Isobel Cup in 2016. Knight returned to the CWHL for parts of two seasons with Les Canadiennes and in 2019 became a founding member of the PWHPA.

“The City of Boston and its fans have always held a special place in my heart,” Knight said in the release. “I am excited to return to Boston and honored by the opportunity to be a part of the original build of a successful franchise. This year will be historic in so many ways and I cannot wait to get started.”

The PWHL’s initial free-agency period runs from Sept. 1-10, during which time each of the six teams can sign three players. The league’s draft is scheduled for Sept. 18. Boston holds the third overall pick. Teams can sign no more than 20 players to contracts before training camps open in November.

The league’s five other teams will be based in New York, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.