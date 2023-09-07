Remembering Boston University three-sport legend John Nunziato

When he died on Aug 10 at 92, Somerville native John Nunziato left a legacy that spans decades.
Standing 5 feet 5 inches, Nunziato was as a football, basketball, and baseball star at Somerville High. The highlight of his high school career came when he hit the winning free throws in the 1949 Tech Tourney at Boston Garden to win the New England championship.
Nunziato received nine varsity letters at Boston University, playing quarterback and defense for the football team, then suiting up at guard for the basketball team, and manning second base for the baseball team. In 1954, he received the E. Ray Speare Award as BU’s top scholar athlete, and in 1991, he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He remains the only BU student-athlete to receive nine varsity letters.
Nunziato coached three sports while serving in the 82nd Infantry Division in Germany after college, then returned to Somerville in 1957, became a teacher, and coached football from 1964-72, winning a state title and Boston Globe Coach of the Year honors in 1968. In 1997, the city of Somerville honored him by dedicating Nunziato Field on Putnam Street.
Nunziato and his wife, Eunice, settled in Winchester and directed Belmont Day Camp for several years.
There will be a private service in his memory. Donations can be made on his behalf to the Ruth and Roman DeSanctis Endowed Cardiology Research Fund.