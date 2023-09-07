Remembering Boston University three-sport legend John Nunziato

When he died on Aug 10 at 92, Somerville native John Nunziato left a legacy that spans decades.

Standing 5 feet 5 inches, Nunziato was as a football, basketball, and baseball star at Somerville High. The highlight of his high school career came when he hit the winning free throws in the 1949 Tech Tourney at Boston Garden to win the New England championship.

Nunziato received nine varsity letters at Boston University, playing quarterback and defense for the football team, then suiting up at guard for the basketball team, and manning second base for the baseball team. In 1954, he received the E. Ray Speare Award as BU’s top scholar athlete, and in 1991, he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He remains the only BU student-athlete to receive nine varsity letters.