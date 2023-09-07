What does the Patriots’ path to success look like this season? Here are five key elements.

So, what needs to go right for the Patriots to beat the odds?

FOXBOROUGH — Las Vegas lists the Patriots’ over/under win total for this season at 6½. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 19.1 percent chance of making the playoffs and a 6.3 percent chance to win their division . Nearly every projection has the Patriots missing out on the postseason for the third time in four years.

Let’s take a look at the basic blueprint for success in New England this season.

▪ The offensive line needs to come together.

The biggest concern of training camp was the state of the offensive line. The starting unit has spent little time practicing together, with left guard Cole Strange suffering an early knee injury and right guard Michael Onweu recovering from offseason ankle injury. An undisclosed injury also limited left tackle Trent Brown for a period of time. And the right tackle spot remains up in the air, after the Patriots placed projected starter Riley Reiff on injured reserve.

Concerns linger heading into Week 1, but the group needs to be able to protect quarterback Mac Jones for any of the improvements under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to come to fruition. Jones showed in his lone preseason appearance that he can make throws under pressure, but the offense will not be able to succeed if Jones, a pocket passer, is consistently under duress. New O-line coach Adrian Klemm will need to work with his group to limit the pressures on Jones.

The line’s run-blocking also has plenty of room to improve. On designed run plays last season, New England’s linemen struggled with their assignments and won their blocks just 68 percent of the time — the worst rate in the league. To maximize the 1-2 punch of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, the Patriots once again will need their offensive line to come through and hone their timing.

▪ If the pass protection and run-blocking is in place, then the Jones-O’Brien pairing needs to meet expectations.

The praise for O’Brien’s system has been nonstop throughout camp. Players rave about his experience, energy, play-calling, willingness to seek their input — essentially everything. The same goes for Jones. His professional demeanor and strong work ethic have been regularly mentioned by teammates.

Much has been made of the two both individually and as a dyad. But what does that partnership look like on the field?

O’Brien’s offense is expected to be less predictable, a common critique from last season. Expect more run/pass options as well as more motion at the snap — two elements that were severely lacking in 2022. The Patriots utilized motion at the snap on just 10.8 percent of their offensive plays last season, ranking 26th in the league, but O’Brien has shown interest in upping that, which would help keep defenses on their toes.

There will be no excuses for Mac Jones this time around. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

RPOs have shown to be particularly effective with Jones dating back to his time in Alabama. During Jones’s lone college season as the starter, he completed 71 of his 76 attempts for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns on RPO plays. But the Patriots have yet to incorporate RPOs at such a high rate, running just 21 last year. Perhaps a surge is in store.

Another trademark of O’Brien’s offense will likely be two-tight-end sets, particularly in the red zone. Not only did O’Brien work with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez during his first stint in New England, but he also relied heavily on 12-personnel groupings during his tenure as Houston’s head coach. The tandem of Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki should see a boost in playing time and targets.

Even though the Patriots don’t have an elite group of weapons, their skill-position players are talented enough (when healthy). Maximizing them and Jones via the play-calling will be especially important.

▪ If the offense can move the ball and score at even an average rate, the defense will need to hold up its end of the bargain.

The Patriots are returning their entire starting defense with the exception of safety Devin McCourty. The void left by McCourty is significant, but the safety room is in good hands with Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, and Jalen Mills. The collective effort will be strong, though there is no one-for-one replacement for McCourty.

New England’s defense registered 30 takeaways and scored a league-high seven touchdowns last season. The group ranked near the top of the league in multiple categories. A repeat of that production obviously would be welcomed.

But the key for the Patriots will be showing up against high-level opponents, of which they will face plenty. Stat-padding against inexperienced quarterbacks (Zach Wilson, Sam Ehlinger, and Mitch Tribusky, to name a few from last season) won’t be an option as frequently.

Specifically, cornerback Christian Gonzalez needs to have an immediate impact as a first-rounder.

The Jets’ Sauce Gardner, drafted fourth overall in 2022, is the ideal model for Gonzalez. Gardner played all 17 games last season, recording two interceptions and a league-high 20 passes defensed en route to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He more than held his ground in man coverage, ranking atop the NFL in passing yards allowed.

The Patriots will be counting on Gonzalez.Just look at the receivers they’ll face during the first four weeks: Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Jets’ Garrett Wilson, and Dallas’s Ceedee Lamb.

The 6-foot-2-inch Gonzalez has impressed throughout training camp with silky-smooth movements and athleticism, but how he fares in those difficult matchups bears watching. If he can step up as a lockdown cornerback, then the Patriots have a better chance at surviving their tough schedule.

▪ The rookie punter and kicker need to play like veterans.

Because the Patriots have the hardest strength of schedule in the league, their margin for error will be extremely slim. They cannot afford to give opponents favorable field position, or leave any points on the table because of missed field goals.

Punter Bryce Baringer was selected in the sixth round of the draft out of Michigan State. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Moving forward with punter Bryce Baringer and kicker Chad Ryland was always a risk because of their inexperience. But the Patriots drafted them for a reason, so the two need to deliver.

▪ Lastly, they’ll need a little bit of luck.

A wise coach once said every championship team needs to get lucky. Not that the Patriots are Super Bowl contenders, but they’ll still need some breaks to go their way to exceed expectations.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.