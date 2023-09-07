scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

With sweep of North Quincy, Newton North girls’ volleyball stays atop Globe Top 20 poll

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated September 7, 2023, 12 minutes ago
No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury opened the season with a four-set win over visiting Shrewsbury.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Newton North stays atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll, starting strong with a sweep of No. 13 North Quincy. Fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury showed that it is still potent despite graduating two of the top players in the state, earning a gritty four-set win over Shrewsbury at home.

Half of the Top 20 teams have not yet played their season opener, but No. 12 Concord-Carlisle fell to Wayland in four sets and previously-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth was swept by Plymouth South. No. 20 Natick enters the ranks, the team starting the season with a sweep of Milford. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll:

The Globe poll as of Sept. 8, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Newton North (1-0-0)

2. Attleboro (0-0-0)

3. Franklin (0-0-0)

4. Barnstable (2-0-0)

5. Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0-0)

6. Needham (0-0-0)

7. Melrose (0-0-0)

8. Dartmouth (0-0-0)

9. Ipswich (1-0-0)

10. Joseph Case (0-1-0)

11. Duxbury (0-0-0)

12. Concord-Carlisle (0-1-0)

13. North Quincy (0-1-0)

14. Haverhill (2-0-0)

15. Newton South (1-0-0)

16. King Philip (0-0-0)

17. Winchester (0-0-0)

18. Bishop Feehan (1-0-0)

19. Tewksbury (1-0-0)

20. Natick (1-0-0)

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today