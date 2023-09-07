With sweep of North Quincy, Newton North girls’ volleyball stays atop Globe Top 20 poll

Newton North stays atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll, starting strong with a sweep of No. 13 North Quincy. Fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury showed that it is still potent despite graduating two of the top players in the state, earning a gritty four-set win over Shrewsbury at home.

Half of the Top 20 teams have not yet played their season opener, but No. 12 Concord-Carlisle fell to Wayland in four sets and previously-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth was swept by Plymouth South. No. 20 Natick enters the ranks, the team starting the season with a sweep of Milford. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.