With sweep of North Quincy, Newton North girls’ volleyball stays atop Globe Top 20 poll

Newton North stays atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll, starting strong with a sweep of No. 13 North Quincy. Fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury showed that it is still potent despite graduating two of the top players in the state, earning a gritty four-set win over Shrewsbury at home.
Half of the Top 20 teams have not yet played their season opener, but No. 12 Concord-Carlisle fell to Wayland in four sets and previously-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth was swept by Plymouth South. No. 20 Natick enters the ranks, the team starting the season with a sweep of Milford. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll:
The Globe poll as of Sept. 8, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Newton North (1-0-0)
2. Attleboro (0-0-0)
3. Franklin (0-0-0)
4. Barnstable (2-0-0)
5. Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0-0)
6. Needham (0-0-0)
7. Melrose (0-0-0)
8. Dartmouth (0-0-0)
9. Ipswich (1-0-0)
10. Joseph Case (0-1-0)
11. Duxbury (0-0-0)
12. Concord-Carlisle (0-1-0)
13. North Quincy (0-1-0)
14. Haverhill (2-0-0)
15. Newton South (1-0-0)
16. King Philip (0-0-0)
17. Winchester (0-0-0)
18. Bishop Feehan (1-0-0)
19. Tewksbury (1-0-0)
20. Natick (1-0-0)
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.