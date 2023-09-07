Witness alerted police to physical altercation between Julio Urías and woman outside MLS stadium

The report said DPS officers were patrolling outside the stadium after the soccer match in which Lionel Messi played in front of numerous celebrities. They were contacted by someone, whose name was not publicly identified, regarding a physical altercation between a man and a woman.

The report by the Department of Public Safety provided details on Urías’s arrest late Sunday on South Hoover Street outside BMO Stadium in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested after someone saw a physical altercation between a man and a woman outside a Major League Soccer stadium and contacted police, according to the arrest report released Thursday.

The report said DPS officers talked to the individuals involved and determined a physical altercation occurred. The investigation resulted in Urías’s arrest on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court on Sept. 27.

Braves’ Soroka out for the year but apparently won’t need surgery

Former All-Star Michael Soroka is out for the season but did receive a bit of good news: His latest injury apparently won’t require surgery.

The Atlanta Braves placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list in another setback for the righthander whose once-promising career was sidetracked by a pair of major leg injuries.

After undergoing a battery of tests, the Braves medical staff determined that forearm inflammation was the cause of numbness in Soroka’s fingers. No tears were found, leaving rest and rehab as the most likely path to recovery.

“He’s done for the year. It’s not anything he’s going to have time to come back from,” manager Brian Snitker said after an 11-6 loss to the Cardinals. “He’ll be shut down and then he can kind of concentrate, when he gets ready, on his offseason program.”

Soroka returned this season after twice tearing his right Achilles’ tendon, and Snitker initially feared this was another devastating setback.

The manager sounded more optimistic 24 hours later.

“It’s one of those things that just happens,” Snitker said. “I think what he did after coming back and getting this far is pretty good. Credit to him and his work ethic and determination and everything that he’s done to get this far, into September.”

AL RBI leader Garcia on IL

All-Star slugger Adolis García, the American League leader with 100 RBIs, will be placed on the 10-day injured list by the playoff-contending and slumping Texas Rangers after an MRI revealed a patellar tendon strain in his right knee.

General manager Chris Young said García won’t need surgery and that the team is “cautiously optimistic” he might be able to return this season for the Rangers, who have 23 regular-season games left. The GM didn’t provide a definite timetable.

“We won’t know that for certain until the next week to 10 days as we kind of see how the healing and inflammation responds,” Young said. “Nonetheless, it was not a rupture, which we were fearful of. So I think that was good news all things considered, and we’ll will remain hopeful that he can return.”

Texas is going to call up top prosect outfielder Evan Carter, and he will join the team for the opener of a weekend series at home against Oakland on Friday night. Young said the team wasn’t ready to announce the move needed to add him to the 40-man roster.

García got hurt after his unsuccessful leaping attempt to prevent a home run while playing right field Wednesday night, when Houston hit five homers and beat the Rangers 12-3 to complete a three-game sweep.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday and will miss the rest of the season with a broken right foot after he was hit by a 119.5-mile-per-hour comebacker off the bat off the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton.

The 25-year-old is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 15 starts and missed 2 ½ months after being hit on the foot by a comebacker off the bat of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk.

“I was just annoyed that it was the same foot, same spot basically,” Manning said after getting hurt in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss. “There are really no positives out of this. It’s unlucky. It happens. I guess pretty cool to get hit by an MVP. I don’t know.”

Manning was struck by Kirk’s 97.3 m.p.h. comebacker on April 11 and didn’t return to the Tigers until June 27.

“You can count probably on one hand how many pitchers have gotten hit in the foot with line drives this season. He’s had it twice. That’s incredibly unlucky and 119 off any part of the body is probably going to put you on the injured list,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday.