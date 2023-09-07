Extreme weather in Greece traps residents and submerges villages

Fire service vehicles were unable to reach many of the worst-hit spots because the water was so deep, reaching 6 feet in some parts, according to the government spokesperson, Pavlos Marinakis. He said divers from the fire service were using dinghies to try to reach trapped residents, but it was difficult for aircraft to access some of the areas because of lightning. The coast guard was sending divers to help in the rescue efforts.

At least six people have died in Greece as a result of the extreme weather conditions this week, according to the country’s fire service. And the toll could rise amid reports of missing residents.

ATHENS, Greece — A night of heavy rainfall compounded major flooding in central Greece, leaving some villages almost completely under water Thursday and prompting the government to deploy armed forces to help rescue residents from the worst-hit areas.

In neighboring Turkey, at least nine people have been killed in floods that have hit multiple areas in the country since Sunday, including Istanbul, the most populous city.

Global warming has brought more intense wildfires and flooding to Greece in recent years, and last month’s fires in northern Greece were the biggest ever recorded in Europe, according to European Union officials. Meteorologists have been stunned by the level of rainfall that has pounded central Greece this week, calling it the heaviest in decades.

Greek military forces were helping to rescue trapped citizens and repair major damage to roads to restore transport, the head of the armed forces, Konstantinos Floros, said at a news conference Thursday.

“All our forces are on standby and operating in the affected areas,” he said, adding that 11 vehicles and 30 dinghies were in operation and that more would be mobilized while seven helicopters were on standby. Special military units have been dispatched to areas where bridges have collapsed to help rebuild them, he said.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has ordered the creation of an operations center to coordinate the rescues of trapped residents, distribute food and water, and try to restore power and running water. He was being briefed Thursday on the extent of the damage to homes and infrastructure by civil protection and emergency service officials and was planning to tour the affected region this weekend, the government spokesperson said.

As the storm over central Greece eased Thursday afternoon, Greek television showed a helicopter rescuing residents from homes almost entirely submerged in muddy floodwaters.

Greek coast guard vessels also rescued people who had been trapped in the seaside villages of Mikro and were rescuing more from Platania in southern Pelion on Thursday afternoon, the coast guard said in a text message sent to reporters. According to the state Athens-Macedonia news agency, more than 100 people, including local residents and tourists, were rescued from Mikro, where they had been trapped for three days. According to the same agency, hundreds more people were trapped in Platania.

In the port city of Volos in central Greece, home to about 125,000 people and one of the hardest-hit places, hundreds of homes remained without power and running water for a second day Thursday. Authorities sent out agricultural vehicles to plow through the submerged streets and to distribute bottled water to residents.

The mayor of Volos, Achilleas Beos, said the army would bolster efforts in the coming hours to help distribute food.

Footage posted on Facebook from the village of Palamas in central Greece showed houses almost fully submerged in muddy water and people on the roofs of their homes speaking on cellphones. The local mayor, Giorgos Sakellariou, speaking to Greek media outlets, called the situation in the village tragic.

“There are dozens of people trapped in Palamas,” he said. “People are going to drown. I’ve been calling everywhere,” he added, saying that he had been asking authorities for a helicopter to help rescue residents since Wednesday.

When a resident of Vlochos, another flooded village in the same area as Palamas, called a Greek television station to ask for help, a spokesperson for the Greek fire service, Yiannis Artopios, who was being interviewed at the same time, asked for residents to be patient for a few more hours, as extreme weather conditions were forecast to ease Thursday afternoon. Greece’s fire service received nearly 5,000 calls for help nationwide since Tuesday morning, he said.

Kostas Tsioukas, from the village of Metamorfosi, also in central Greece, told a Greek television station that residents were waiting for help.

“There are old people here, children, disabled people,” he said. “There are some people who are missing.”

Greece’s civil protection minister, Vassilis Kikilias, said that a search was underway for six people reported missing in the village of Agia Triada in central Greece. He said that five villages, including Palamas and Agia Triada, had been cut off by the flooding. But with the extreme weather set to ease over the coming hours, rescue efforts will be intensified, he told a news briefing.

Rescuers in Turkey were searching for the fourth straight day for a 3-month-old baby who drifted away from her mother in central Turkey when heavy rainfall hit Sunday, the Demirören news agency reported.

Turkish officials warned Thursday of another wave of heavy rain expected to hit northern and western parts of the country.