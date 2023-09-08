scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Updated September 8, 2023, 25 minutes ago

2024 Boston Globe Coop Program

The Boston Globe offers four programs for college students interested in working in the newspaper industry. The Co-op Program implemented in 1937 offers undergraduate students an entry-level opportunity to become familiar with the operations of a daily newspaper.

Mission statement:

The Boston Globe co-op program provides students with an opportunity to attain real-life work experience as related to their field of study. Our Co-ops are put into real jobs and have profound job responsibility. In addition, Co-ops at The Boston Globe It is our mission that students leave their Boston Globe co-op with applicable experience, reliable best practices, and a stronger professional network.

Eligibility

Full time undergraduate students with a minimum of one-semester of school remaining at the time of the co-op assignment.

Ability to work full-time 37.5 hours per week

Minimum GPA 3.0

Salary

$15/hour -- Paid weekly

All students become members of the Boston Newspaper Guild (union)

Dates

July - December (application due March 1)

January - June (application due October 15)


