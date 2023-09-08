Boston Globe Coop Program

The Boston Globe offers four programs for college students interested in working in the newspaper industry. The Co-op Program implemented in 1937 offers undergraduate students an entry-level opportunity to become familiar with the operations of a daily newspaper.

The Boston Globe co-op program provides students with an opportunity to attain real-life work experience as related to their field of study. Our Co-ops are put into real jobs and have profound job responsibility. In addition, Co-ops at The Boston Globe It is our mission that students leave their Boston Globe co-op with applicable experience, reliable best practices, and a stronger professional network.

Eligibility

Full time undergraduate students with a minimum of one-semester of school remaining at the time of the co-op assignment.

Ability to work full-time 37.5 hours per week

Minimum GPA 3.0

Salary

$15/hour -- Paid weekly

All students become members of the Boston Newspaper Guild (union)

Dates

July - December (application due March 1)

January - June (application due October 15)



