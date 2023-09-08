Boston Globe Internship Program

2024 SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

The Boston Globe summer internship program began more than 60 years ago as an opportunity for college students interested in journalism to gain practical experience at a major news organization.

The largest group of interns works in the News Department as general assignment reporters. Other intern reporters will be hired for the Business, Sports, and Living/Arts departments. We also have intern positions in the Photography and Design departments, and on the News copy desk. Internships are NOT limited to students with journalism majors.