Boston Globe Internship Program

2024 SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM
The Boston Globe summer internship program began more than 60 years ago as an opportunity for college students interested in journalism to gain practical experience at a major news organization.
The largest group of interns works in the News Department as general assignment reporters. Other intern reporters will be hired for the Business, Sports, and Living/Arts departments. We also have intern positions in the Photography and Design departments, and on the News copy desk. Internships are NOT limited to students with journalism majors.
ELIGIBLE:
- All students currently enrolled in an undergraduate program
- Graduating college seniors (May or June 2024 graduation date)
- Enrolled graduate school students (with no professional journalism experience)
An aptitude for journalism is the most important qualification for applicants. However, a previous internship is recommended. Applicants must have a driver’s license and should be comfortable driving as our interns cover stories from all over New England.
Summer interns work as full-time employees for 12 weeks. Interns are paid a weekly wage and work-shifts vary. There is a writing coach for the reporting interns, and discussions with editors and staff on a range of journalism topics for all of the interns.
You can download the application here.
Contact:
Paula Bouknight
Assistant Managing Editor/Hiring & Development