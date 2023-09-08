Co-op Testimonials

Morgan Richie, Direct Marketing, Northeastern “In this position, I was able to get exposure to many different facets of marketing as they relate to increasing Globe subscriptions. The relationships I formed here are so strong that I know they will carry into my post-graduate life. I assumed a lot of responsibility and was able to see my efforts directly impact business operations. Overall, I am vert pleased with my Boston Globe co-op experience.”

Laura Finaldi, Globe West, Northeastern “Throughout my time in Globe West, I felt as though I was truly a member of the team, both supporting the reporters, correspondents, and editors and contributing my own ideas and stories. I strengthened the skills I learned in class by applying them to a successful news organization and will leave with both clips and experience I am proud of.

Emily Files, Globe South Emerson “My experience at Globe South has been great. I’ve got to do a lot of reporting and writing on everything from profiles to human interest stories to hard news. It’s been the best journalism experience I’ve had so far.”

Anet Czyzewski, Events Marketing, Northeastern “The past 6 months have been the craziest, most exciting and rewarding experiences. I have interacted with a great amount of clients and have gained impressive communication skills. By far this co-op experience has been more than I have ever imagine and I am so greatful!”

Jessica Teich, Living Arts, Northeasterm “Between field reporting, interviewing sources from professionals to students to celebrities, working with editors and learning the ins and outs of the industry, this experience has provide me with invaluable knowledge and skills for this field. I feel more prepared than ever to enter the world of journalism; I can’t imagine doing so without knowing what I learned at the Globe”

Emily Procknal, Community Affairs and PR, Northeastern “My co-op experience at the Globe was the best of my three co-ops at Northeastern! I got to work with numerous supervisors, plan various events, and coordinate several projects. I always felt like more of a member of the team rather than an intern.”

2012 Co-op Cycle Jan-June

Ryan MacInnis, Sports Intern, University of Massachusetts/Lowell: “In the last six months, I have learned a tremendous amount of interviewing, transcribing and being able to tailor storied that a community cares about. The camaraderie of the company and the writers in my department has shaped my writing and my approach to story ideas.”

Elizabeth Kober, Community Affairs/Public Relations, Northeastern University: “My overall experience was fantastic and I was given a huge amount of responsibility. I was able to learn far more than I ever dreamed possible in my first co-op experience. I would certainly recommend this position to anyone who is a driven, self-starting individual!”

Jaclyn Janigian, Direct Marketing, Northeastern University: “This program really allowed me to directly work in the marketing field. I learned so much more than the textbook can tell. I worked with outside vendors as well as Globe employees. My communication and knowledge increased and the experience I had here will prepare me for my future.”

Maureen Quinlan, Globe South, Northeastern University: “I learned invaluable skills through my experiences reporting, dealing with readers, creating boston.com Your Town photo galleries and absorbing everything I could from the great minds at the Boston Globe.”

Matt Callahan, Editorial Design, Indiana University: “I’ve had a tremendous amount of opportunities as a designer and as an illustrator for many different parts of the paper. My bosses have treated me as a truly important part of the team. I’ve made both good friends and great colleagues and look forward to staying in touch with both.”