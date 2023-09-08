Current Coop Program Opportunities

Eligibility
- Full time undergraduates with at least one semester remaining at end of the coop
- Ability to work 37.5 hours per week
- Minimum GPA 3.0
Dates
- January — June rotation: Deadline October, 15
- July — December rotation: Deadline March 1
Other details
- Paid positions
- All students become members of the Boston Newspaper Guild (union)
Editorial Departments:
- Business Pages
- Globe Local
- Living/Arts
- Magazine/Travel/Address sections
- News Desk
- Sports
- Copy Desk (News department)
- Editorial Design
- Photography
How to apply
Submit resume and coop application form via e-mail to Paula Bouknight: [email protected]
Editorial
Paula Bouknight
Assistant Managing Editor
E-mail: [email protected]
To download application form, click here.