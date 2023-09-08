scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Current Coop Program Opportunities

Updated September 8, 2023, 13 minutes ago

Eligibility

  • Full time undergraduates with at least one semester remaining at end of the coop
  • Ability to work 37.5 hours per week
  • Minimum GPA 3.0

Dates

  • January — June rotation: Deadline October, 15
  • July — December rotation: Deadline March 1

Other details

  • Paid positions
  • All students become members of the Boston Newspaper Guild (union)

Editorial Departments:

  • Business Pages
  • Globe Local
  • Living/Arts
  • Magazine/Travel/Address sections
  • News Desk
  • Sports
  • Copy Desk (News department)
  • Editorial Design
  • Photography

How to apply

Submit resume and coop application form via e-mail to Paula Bouknight: [email protected]

Editorial

Paula Bouknight

Assistant Managing Editor

E-mail: [email protected]

To download application form, click here.

