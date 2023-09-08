10 comedy shows for a fun-filled fall

EDDIE IZZARD’S THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 YEARS While this is a career retrospective revisiting favored bits from various specials and tours, Izzard tends to let herself get carried away in a moment of fancy if a new thought strikes her, so expect plenty of new twists and updates. Sept. 16-17, 8 p.m. $61.90-$130.90. Chevalier Theater, 30 Forest St., Medford. chevaliertheatre.com

JENNY ZIGRINO The former Boston comic says that when you’re in your 20s, your motto is, “Don’t settle.” In your 30s, that changes a bit. “He cannot have a job, be funny, and have hair all at the same time,” she says. “You get one. You get one of those. Pick wisely.” Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. $20. Hideout Comedy at the White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. eventbrite.com

LAUGH BOSTON 10TH ANNIVERSARY It has been a decade since the Seaport club opened its doors, and it’s celebrating with a lineup of Boston talent that spans generations, featuring Will Noonan, Jimmy Dunn, Corey Rodrigues, Mike Donovan, Dan Crohn, Janet McNamara, and Andrew Della Volpe. Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $25. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, laughboston.com

Erica Rhodes comes home to Massachusetts for three shows at Off Cabot Comedy in Beverly. Nadia Davoli/Associated Press

ERICA RHODES The Newton native says one of her friends once got a tattoo that puzzled her. “It just said, ‘I’m enough,’ ” says Rhodes. “And I was like, I guess not. I was like, it should say, ‘I’m enough now.’ ” Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., Sept. 30 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. $30. Off Cabot Comedy and Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. offcabot.org

DANIEL SLOSS Scottish comedian Sloss is a bit of a contradiction, a thoughtful bomb-thrower, gleefully naughty with something to say. He once went on a mission to break up couples through his comedy after his “Jigsaw” special, and is always happy to hear from fans who broke it off, even though Sloss himself is now happily married with a child. Saturday’s show is sold out. Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7-8 at 7 p.m. $52-$79. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. thewilbur.com

ILIZA SHLESINGER The former Emerson film student brings her “Hard Feelings” tour to the biggest of big rooms in Boston, TD Garden. She’s also celebrating 10 years of Netflix specials — six in all starting with 2013′s “War Paint.” Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $35-$199.75. TD Garden. ticketmaster.com

STEVE SWEENEY, LENNY CLARKE, AND DON GAVIN These Boston comedy titans have shared a stage countless times since they helped establish the stand-up boom in the ‘80s, but it’s rare to get them all in one club in a single night. Oct. 13 at 8 p.m., Oct. 14 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. $32-$35. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

DAVE CHAPPELLE LIVE: IT’S A CELEBRATION, B!%?#&$! There’s always something more than a stand-up show going on with Chappelle, whether it’s his comments about the trans community in his 2021 special “The Closer” or his outrage at the murder of George Floyd in his 2020 special “8:46.” That makes the title of this show intriguing — it might be a celebration, but it’ll likely come with something heavier. Oct. 19-20, 7:30 p.m. $59-$431.50. TD Garden. ticketmaster.com

"Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein is launching a US tour that includes four October dates at the Boch Center Wang Theatre. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

BRETT GOLDSTEIN: THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Anyone who fell in love with Goldstein’s gruff and profane character Roy [expletive] Kent from Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” should not be surprised there is a 15+ age restriction on these shows, which represent his first full stand-up tour of the United States and Canada. Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., Oct. 14 at 4 and 7 p.m., Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. $79-$508. Boch Center Wang Theatre. bochcenter.org

COMICS COME HOME Denis Leary returns to host the annual fundraiser for the Cam Neely Foundation with a lineup that includes a couple of Boston comics with recent triumphs — Bill Burr played Fenway Park last year and Alex Edelman had a smash Broadway solo show — along with some favorites and new faces: Orlando Baxter, Lenny Clarke, Rachel Feinstein, Bobby Kelly, Marc Maron, and Tammy Pescatelli. Nov. 4, 8 p.m. $65-$165. TD Garden. ticketmaster.com