Author readings around Boston Sept. 10-16

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY SEPT. 10
- Grace Lin (”Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods””) will launch her new book at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
MONDAY SEPT. 11
- Emily Franklin (”The Lioness of Boston”) is in conversation with Claire Messud at 6 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library.
- Mona Awad (”Rouge”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman at 6 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library at an event hosted by the Harvard Book Store.
- John Coates (”The Problem of 12: When A Few Financial Institutions Control Everything″) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Mick Herron (”The Secret Hours”) is in conversation with Michael Connelly at 1 p.m. virtually via Porter Square Books.
- Caren Simpson McVicker (”Henderson House”) will discuss her debut novel at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY SEPT. 12
- Jordan Stump (translator of “Self-Portrait in Green”) will be in conversation with Alexandra Kleeman, Giada Scodellaro, and Jennifer Wilson at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Carmen Boullosa (”The Book of Eve”) is in conversation with Giuliana Bruno at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Liz Kinchen (”Light in Bandaged Places: Healing in the Wake of Young Betrayal”) is in conversation with Candace Coakley at 7 p.m. Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Judy Foreman (“Let the More Loving One Be Me: My Journey from Trauma to Healing”) is in conversation with Beth Kemler at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 13
- Hank Phillippi Ryan (”The House Guest”) will read and sign her new novel at 7 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Tickets are $30.)
- Airea D. Matthews (”Bread and Circus”) reads her work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jennifer L. Armentrout (”Fall of Ruin & Wrath”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 8 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith.
- Bill Carty (”We Sailed on the Lake”), Paul Hlava Ceballos (”Banana [ ]”) and J. Mae Barizo (”Tender Machines”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- George Scialabba (”Only a Voice: Essays”) is in conversation with Louis Menand at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Chuck Palahniuk (”Not Forever, But For Now”) will sign copies of his new book from 12-8 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition. (Tickets are $26.99 and include a copy of the book.)
- Ray Anthony Shepard (”A Long Time Coming: A Lyrical Biography of Race in America from Ona Judge to Barack Obama”) and Autumn Allen (”All You Have to Do”) will be in conversation with Nikki Turpin at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Avi Loeb (”Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars”) will discuss his new book at 12 p.m. at the State Library.
- Jilly Gagnon (”Scenes of The Crime”) is in conversation with Claudia Lux at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
THURSDAY SEPT. 14
- Claudia Cravens (”Lucky Red”) is in conversation with Christina Pascucci-Ciampa at 6:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
- Aurora James (”Wildflower”) is in conversation with theo tyson at 6:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Liz Kinchen (”Light in Bandaged Places: Healing in the Wake of Young Betrayal”) is in conversation with Suzanne Leonard at 7 p.m at Brookline Booksmith.
- Naomi Klein (”Doppelganger: A Trip Into the Mirror World”) is in conversation with Timothy Patrick McCarthy at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $15-$32.)
- Cassandra Good (”First Family: George Washington’s Heirs and the Making of America”) is in conversation with Sara Georgini at 6 p.m. virtually via the Massachusetts Historical Society.
- Marta McDowell (”Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers“) will discuss her new book at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Matthew McConaughey and Renée Kurilla (”Just Because”) will discuss their new children’s book at 6 p.m. at a hybrid event at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $21.24.)
- Pamela Petro (“The Long Field: Wales and the Presence of Absence, a Memoir”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
FRIDAY SEPT. 15
- Gabi Serrato Marks and Emma Tung Corcoran (”Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias”) are in conversation with Fin Lavoie at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Alejandra Campoverdi (”First Gen”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Zadie Smith (”The Fraud”) is in conversation with Amanda Claybaugh at 7 p.m. at First Parish Church at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $38.)
SATURDAY SEPT. 16
- Kevin P. Martin Jr. (”All Is Well: Life Lessons from a Preacher’s Father”) will discuss his latest book at 1 p.m. at the South Boston branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Kirsti Call (”Smarty Ants”) will read her latest picture book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.