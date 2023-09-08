Channel that peaceful, easy feeling at the Poe-tel California next week

The bar will transition into “pre-concert headquarters” at 3 p.m. each day, complete with a full Hotel California–inspired menu served up to the soft-rock stylings of Glenn Frey and Don Henley, according to a press release. In addition to the Tip Tap’s standard pub fare, guests can enjoy small pours of three new craft beers on tap featured in “One of These Flights,” developed for the occasion, or — for devotees of 1973′s “Desperado” album — opt for a spin on the classic Tequila Sunrise cocktail. Guests can pair their libations with the house special “Bake It Easy” strawberry shortcake, “featuring fresh local berries from Crane River Cheese Club, house made biscuit and whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, and strawberry puree.”

Before the band lands at TD Garden next week, Eagles fans can wet their beaks at Beacon Hill’s Tip Tap Room, where chef-owner Brian Poe is hosting two “Poe-tel California” nights Monday, Sept. 11, and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Steely Dan fans shouldn’t fret, though: Chef Poe hasn’t forgotten about the Eagles’ opening act. Complimentary “Pretzel Logic and Gauchos” nibbles (old-school bar snacks like pretzels, peanuts, and Chex Mix) will be available at the bar, an homage to the band’s third and seventh albums. Poe and General Manager Nick Giannotti have also curated a “Reeling in the Beer” list featuring craft brews from Steely Dan’s home state of New York, “along with a few other select choices.”

The Eagles have taken flight on their “Long Goodbye” tour, which began Sept. 7 in New York City before migrating north to TD Garden, where they’ll play two nights alongside special guest Steely Dan. Though they’ve famously broken up, gotten back together, and already completed one “farewell tour” in 2004, this is the Eagles’ final final tour, according to their website, capping off a 52-year run as one of the most successful and influential pop-rock groups of the 1970s and ‘80s. Feathers in the band’s cap include five No. 1 singles, six No. 1 albums, six Grammy Awards, and five American Music Awards. They were initially slated to play just one Boston show on Sept. 11, but added a second due to demand.

Visitors to the Poe-tel are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time, as noted in the press release. Also noted: Though the celebration begins at 3 p.m., “you can check out anytime you want, but you can never leave ... until Poe-tel California closes their doors at 10 pm on both nights, then you do have to leave.”

