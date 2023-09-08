10 dance performances to stir your soul this fall

DANCE FOR WORLD COMMUNITY FESTIVAL 2023 Created by José Mateo Ballet Theatre and celebrating its 14th incarnation, this multi-partner initiative showcases how dance can create, unify, and strengthen community. The free, daylong, indoor/outdoor event centered in Harvard Square features performances on five stages, introductory dance classes, and booths hosted by local advocacy groups. Sept. 23, Free. Massachusetts Avenue between Putnam and Bow streets. www.danceforworldcommunity.org

MOMENTUM GREENWAY DANCE PROGRAM Commissioned by the Greenway Conservancy and presented by Amazon, this new dance series features four companies — Continuum Dance Project, Jean Appolon Expressions , Public Displays of Motion , and Vimoksha — in new site-responsive works created especially for a portion of the 1.5-mile-long Rose Kennedy Greenway. Each presents a roughly 30-minute dance responding to the historical, social, anthropological, or environmental context of their site. Sept. 9, 16, 23, and 30, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free, Rose Kennedy Greenway. www.rosekennedygreenway.org

SUBJECT:MATTER The innovative Boston-based tapper Ian Berg is a dancer on the rise. He and his company explore the roots of tap and how it is developing for the future in this Global Arts Live presentation. Concerts feature two world premieres, “Gate 34″ and “Fun and Games.” Oct. 20-21, $44-48. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

Brazil’s popular contemporary dance troupe Grupo Corpo will return to Boston this fall for the first time since 2018. Jose Luiz Pederneiras

GRUPO CORPO You can’t beat the energy and pizzazz of Brazil’s popular contemporary dance troupe, which returns to Boston for the first time since 2018. The company’s Celebrity Series of Boston program focuses on Afro-Brazilian themes and aesthetics, with works by Rodrigo Pederneiras and Gil Refazendo, whose piece is fueled by the music of Bahian tropicália composer Gilberto Gil. Oct. 29-30, $35 and up. Boch Center Shubert Theater. www.celebrityseries.org

NINO DE LOS REYES FLAMENCO QUARTET As part of the Celebrity Series of Boston’s Neighborhood Arts Series, the award-winning Spanish flamenco artist returns to his old stomping grounds for two afternoon concerts. These intimate performances of dance, vocals, and hand percussion offer the opportunity to see up close the dancer’s impressive range, from explosive attacks to delicate flutters. Nov. 4-5, Free. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.celebrityseries.org

SERPENTWITHFEET: HEART OF BRICK This theatrical dance and music production is a collaboration between experimental R&B musician serpentwithfeet, multimedia artist Wu Tsang, and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. The work explores the spirit of Black queer nightlife to tell a story of sweet romance and self-discovery. Oct. 7, $45-$74. MASS MoCA, North Adams. massmoca.org, and Oct. 12-13, $26-$32. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.icaboston.org

BALLET RI The Providence-based company opens its season with an intriguing program entitled “Death and the Maiden.” The title work is a world premiere choreographed by Yury Yanowsky and Ken Ossola and set to one of Franz Schubert’s most moving compositions (played live by the Aurea Ensemble). The program also includes José Limón’s great classic “The Moor’s Pavane,” which portrays the central drama of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” Oct. 13-15, $40-$70. Woodman Center, Providence. balletri.org

DRUMATIX Through a fusion of tap dance, body percussion, inventive drumming, and good humor, the company presents its show “Rhythm Delivered,” created by award-winning Israeli artist Noa Barankin. The show portrays the hi-jinks of a group of friends who discover a series of boxes and turn the contents within into playable instruments, with the final box revealing a surprise. Suitable for all ages, and available for live stream. Oct. 14-15, $15-$30. Dance Complex, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org/events

BOSOMA 20TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON Under the artistic direction of Katherine Hooper, the contemporary troupe celebrates two decades of dance creativity with a program of new works and fan favorites. Hooper’s untitled world premiere for 11 dancers takes inspiration from the soulful tunes of Leon Bridges. A world premiere by Margaret Falcone portrays a dystopian society striving to revitalize their world. Nov. 4-5, $40. Shore Country Day School, Beverly. www.bosoma.org

BODYTRAFFIC The provocative Los Angeles-based repertory company is recognized around the world for its skill and versatility in a range of works that draw from contemporary dance styles as well as jazz and ballet. This Global Arts Live engagement features Boston premieres by Alejandro Cerrudo, Ethan Colangelo, and the choreographic team Baye & Asa, as well as a new work set to Ravel’s “Boléro” by Fernando Hernando Magadan. Nov. 17-18, $64-$68. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. www.globalartslive.org

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.