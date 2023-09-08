10 standout shows for folk and country fans

MIGHTY POPLAR A roots supergroup with fearsome aggregated firepower in Watchhouse’s Andrew Marlin, Punch Brothers members Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge, Greg Garrison from Leftover Salmon, and Billy Strings band member Alex Hargreaves, Mighty Popular came together to play bluegrass with an improvisational purpose. Sept. 25, 8:30 p.m. $30. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

RHIANNON GIDDENS The multi-faceted Giddens arrives in support of “You’re the One,” her first album composed entirely of original material, which continues her expansive take on folk, blues, and other vernacular forms while delving into pop and soul music. Fellow traveler Adia Victoria opens. Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $55. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

CAITLIN CANTY The Vermont-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter comes around to showcase her new record, “Quiet Flame,” her first in five years. This one’s entirely acoustic, made with the assistance of some Music City pickers, including most of the aforementioned Mighty Poplar. Oct. 5, 8 p.m. $20-$35. City Winery, 80 Beverly St. 617-933-8047. www.citywinery.com

JEREMIE ALBINO/BENJAMIN DAKOTA ROGERS An enticing double bill from the north, specifically Ontario, featuring a pair of purveyors of gritty, intense Americana music in Jeremie Albino and Benjamin Dakota Rogers, each just a couple of releases into their respective careers. Oct. 10, 7 p.m. $15. Red Room at Café 939, 939 Boylston St. 857-337-6206, www.berklee.edu/cafe939

Session Americana comes to the Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre on Oct. 13 to celebrate 20 years as a collective. Topher Cox

SESSION AMERICANA: THE RATTLE AND THE CLATTER After 20 years as a going concern, it’s time to celebrate, and that’s what the capacious collective known as Session Americana will be doing with this show. Some musical pals will join in, and there’ll be a video presentation of reminiscences and stories from friends and fans that the band is currently collecting. Oct. 13, 8 p.m. $20. Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Square, Somerville. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

LORI MCKENNA AND BRANDY CLARK A pair of simpatico singer-songwriters from the other side of the Nashville alley combine forces: They’ll be on stage together, swapping stories as well as songs and singing the songs they’re known for as well as those that other artists have had hits with. Oct. 15, 7 p.m. $45-$65. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com

Buffalo Nichols plays Askew in Providence on Oct. 20. Samer Ghani

BUFFALO NICHOLS Carl Nichols, who takes the stage as Buffalo Nichols, is traveling a similar folk-blues path as Chris Smither (with a singing voice that is as rough-hewn and low-down as that luminary’s), but adding his own stamp to the form, motivated by the simple question that serves as his pole star: “How can I bring the blues of the past into the future?” Oct. 20, 9 p.m. $15. Askew, 150 Chestnut St., Providence. 401-270-4040, www.askewprov.com

JASON EADY “Mississippi,” the latest serving of Jason Eady’s roots music, qualifies as autobiography, both in the personal musical journey he details in lead-off track “Way Down in Mississippi” and in its reflection of the sounds he heard as he grew up. This time, he says, “it’s all about the sound.” He’ll be performing with a full band. Oct. 21, 9 p.m. $20. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

BAHAMAS The title, “Bootcut,” is the tip-off: With songs swathed in pedal steel guitar and motored by loping snare hits, Canadian artist Afie Jurvanen, a.k.a. Bahamas, has gone country on his latest. His Boston stop will feature two shows: An evening performance will be preceded by “A Family Affair” matinee, which will offer free admission to anyone under 12 or over 65. Oct. 22, 3 p.m., 8 p.m. $30 (each show). Paradise Rock Club, 967 Commonwealth Ave. www.livenation.com

Advertisement

Marty Stuart (right) and His Fabulous Superlatives come to the Wilbur Nov. 19. Alysse Gafkjen

MARTY STUART Since the release of “The Pilgrim” a quarter-century ago, Stuart and his spectacular Fabulous Superlatives have been conjuring a singular, seamless amalgam — of Byrdsian psychedelica, hardcore honky-tonk, rumbling rockabilly, resonating gospel, and more — that somehow still emerges as unmistakably country music. They continue to do so on their latest, “Altitude,” which they’ll showcase at this November show. Nov. 19, 7 p.m. $35-$50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com