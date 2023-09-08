Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 3

3. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

8. The Breakaway Jennifer Weiner Atria Books

9. The Guest Emma Cline Random House

10. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds Jennifer Ackerman Penguin Press

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

6. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

7. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

8. The Deadline: Essays Jill Lepore Liveright

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

10. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury Drew Gilpin Faust Farrar, Straus and Giroux

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

4. Red, White & Royal Blue Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

5. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

6. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

8. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

9. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

10. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

8. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Back Bay

9. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

10. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.