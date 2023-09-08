Somerville exhibition features iconic book covers from 20th century literary scene; new novel by Small Beer Press centers the joys and fears of trans selfhood; Boston Globe classical music critic’s book longlisted for Baillie Gifford Prize

Not much is known about Janet Halverson, who designed the book covers for titans of the 20th century literary scene: She was born in Maine in 1926; spent her youth in New Haven; worked in New York; now, aged 97, lives in New Jersey. A new exhibition at Katherine Small Gallery allows her work to speak for her, highlighting her designs for a number of striking book covers. A coiled silhouette of a snake, almost an @ sign, has its tongue aiming up at a glowing sundown against a fuchsia band for Joan Didion’s “Play It As It Lays.” The titular fruits of John McPhee’s “Oranges” look placed upon the cover, oron your countertop. Another sun and creature silhouette appears on Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” with its black bird in flight against bold vermillion. A pitchfork leans against a barn door with another red sun outside for Jim Harrison’s novel “Farmer.” For Bernard Malamud’s “The Natural,” author and title are printed on a baseball against a bright sky blue, as though you’re looking up, getting ready to catch the pop fly. Covers for work by T. S. Eliot, Jack Kerouac, Jeffrey Frank, among others, are also included. The gallery/bookstore continues to be a tiny trove of unexpected treasure. The exhibit runs through January 13. Katherine Small Gallery is at 108 Beacon Street in Somerville.

New novel by Small Beer Press centers the joys and fears of trans selfhood

In Anya Johanna DeNiro’s slim and shining new novel, “OKPsyche,” published by Small Beer Press, based in Western Mass and run by Kelly Link and Gavin Grant, is an exploration of ensoulment and embodiment, and the search for both, told by a trans woman in lush sink-into-it prose. Old snow takes on the look of “the coat of a cocker spaniel who needs a bath.” And “time compresses into apple seeds.” DeNiro, a trans author based in Minnesota, writes with vulnerability and force, looking at fear and shame, other people’s and the narrator’s own, looking at courage, at trans parenthood and love-finding, at the way reality and the people in it shift and bend, moving forward and backward at once. “Venus is clearly cis (myrtle, rose, apple, poppy). Venus is vengeful, unknowable (dove, sparrow, swan, hare, goat, ram) . . . Venus is able to make it up as she goes along.” In our world of violence and fires and floods, of hatred born of fear, of the regular messy tasks of living, DeNiro writes of what it is to locate, again and again, the deepest part inside oneself, with bravery, humility, and grace.

Boston Globe classical music critic’s book longlisted for Baillie Gifford Prize

Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler’s debut book, “Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance” (Knopf) has been longlisted for the UK’s Baillie Gifford Prize for non-fiction. The prize honors “the best in contemporary non-fiction writing as we believe the best stories are true.” Thirteen books were selected for the longlist out of 265 entries, and the prize carries with it a 50,000 euro purse. Eichler’s book focuses on four composers — Strauss, Britten, Schoenberg, and Shostakovich — working in the post-World War II period and shows how the music they wrote serves as “a carrier of memory for a post-Holocaust world” allowing us to confront and reckon with the “shocking and unassimilable past.” The shortlist will be announced on October 8 (shortlisted authors will receive 5,000 euros), and the winner will be announced on November 16, marking the 25th anniversary of the prize.

Coming out

“Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Works of Ntozake Shange” by Ntozake Shange (Legacy Lit)

“The Devil of the Provinces” by Juan Cárdenas, translated from the Spanish by Lizzie Davis (Coffee House)

“The Young Man” by Annie Ernaux, translated from the French by Alison L. Strayer (Seven Stories)

Pick of the week

Evie at Papercuts JP in Jamaica Plain recommends “Cinepoems and Others” by Benjamin Fondane (NYRB): “A Romanian Jew writing in French, Fondane is an absolute master of the craft. NYRB’s collection is wonderful. Much love to the translators and editor Leonard Schwartz for their work on this. ‘Ulysses’ and ‘Exodus’ are personal faves, but this is a collection to sit with.”