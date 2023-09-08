‘Best college’ rankings don’t make the grade

“Schools and experts cite flawed methodology and perverse incentives as reasons to abandon the rankings,” my colleague Hilary Burns wrote earlier this year. Critics also argue that the rankings favor “wealth and prestige over educational quality and access,” Hilary reported.

The backstory: The shortcomings of widely followed college rankings by US News & World Report , Money magazine, and others have been well-documented. Criticism has grown so loud that some colleges and professional schools no longer provide data to the list makers.

Trust me, picking a college is too important to leave to journalists.

Also casting doubt on the whole rankings enterprise: schemes by college administrators, including at Columbia University and Temple University’s Fox School of Business, to game the system. Still, the lists keep coming.

What’s new: The Wall Street Journal just beefed up its rankings with the adoption of a new methodology that the newspaper says puts greater focus on the “value added by colleges” and less on their reputations.

The usual suspects dominated the top of the Journal’s scorecard, including locals MIT (2) and Harvard (6). Princeton took the top spot.But there were surprises in the rankings, too.

Babson’s bombshell: Babson College, which didn’t make US News’ national and business school lists, ranked 10th on the Journal’s.

The Wellesley school, which focuses on business and entrepreneurship, had a higher score than elite schools including Duke University (16), Dartmouth College (21), and Cornell University (24).

Babson’s first-year students are required to take Foundations of Management and Entrepreneurship, a yearlong course where students start their own businesses.

“It teaches you about every aspect of business and makes you prepared for your future,” sophomore Kaitlyn Pristawa told the Journal.

Here’s a telling stat: Babson’s “value added to salary” — a metric developed by the Journal to measure a school’s impact on graduates’ earnings — is $81,604, just a tad below Princeton’s $82,433.

The liberal arts live: All the talk these days is about the economic superiority of a STEM degree — science, technology, engineering, and math. But several small schools with a focus on liberal arts received high rankings from the Journal, including Amherst College (8), Claremont McKenna College (9), Swarthmore College (11), and Williams College (31).

Good reputations only go so far: Several highly regarded schools didn’t fare well under the Journal’s methodology. Locally, they include Wellesley College (117), Tufts University (287), and Smith College (312). By contrast, College of the Holy Cross ranked 60th and Worcester Polytechnic Institute ranked 61st.

Florida tops Massachusetts: Among public universities, the University of Florida earned the highest rating (15), followed by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (19) and the University of Michigan Ann Arbor.

The highest-ranked public university in Massachusetts was UMass Lowell (137), well ahead of the system’s flagship campus, UMass Amherst (190). UMass Amherst also trailed the University of Connecticut (46), the University of Rhode Island (159), and the University of New Hampshire (171).

Stepping back: The Journal deserves credit for seeking to better quantify the return that students and their families get on their hefty investment in an undergraduate education. (Disclosure: I once worked for the paper.)

Seventy percent of the Journal’s overall ranking comes from “student outcomes.”This includes the amount a college boosts its graduates’ salaries beyond what they would expect to earn regardless of which college they attended, and “years to pay off,” which is a calculation of how long it takes to recoup the total cost of getting a degree.

I asked Hilary, the Globe’s high education reporter, whether the Journal’s approach is any better than that of US News.

“The very act of rankings (and the fact that they are always well-read) aggravates the divide between the well-resourced colleges and weaker brands,” she said. “The rankings also encourage administrators to prioritize items for the sake of improving their rank, rather than focusing on what’s best for academic quality and student experience.”

Final grade: The Journal gets an A for effort.

But finding the best college isn’t like shopping for a dishwasher: The perfect choice for one student might be a big mistake for another. Even the best designed rankings don’t make the grade.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.