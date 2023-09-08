Downtown, a rare building sale highlights the struggling office market

In a sign of the troubles facing Boston’s office market since the start of COVID-19, that’s a sum $9 million lower than the $54.4 million New York-based real estate firm Clarion Partners paid for the building in 2013, and $24 million less than the $69 million at which the Boston assessor’s office values the property.

Boston-based real estate firm Synergy Investments has acquired One Liberty Square, a 13-story building in the Financial District, for $45 million, according to a deed filed in Suffolk County on Friday.

The second office building in as many months has sold in downtown Boston — for a price 17 percent less than what it fetched a decade ago.

And yet the deal is Boston’s largest office transaction in the past 18 months, said Synergy CEO David Greaney. It comes on the heels of Miami-based Azora Exan Capital last month acquiring a seven-story office building at 7 Post Office Square for $41 million, the first office transaction in downtown since early 2022. It’s a striking reversal from pre-pandemic years, when sales were brisk and buildings fetched ever-higher prices.

“We believe in the asset class long-term,” Greaney said on Friday. “It’s a really tricky time out there right now.”

Indeed, Synergy’s purchase of One Liberty Square comes at a time when office space availability is at an all-time high in Greater Boston. It’s even higher for so-called “Class B” space — typically older and smaller buildings like One Liberty — that are now on average 30 percent empty. That sector “continues to be the biggest drag on the market,” according to a recent research report from brokerage Colliers. Some experts estimate that many buildings have lost between 20 to 40 percent of their value — a big reason why the city is starting to encourage some to be converted to housing or other uses.

Synergy, which before COVID-19 amassed a sizable portfolio of Class B buildings downtown, has turned down more than two dozen opportunities to buy more in the past year and a half, Greaney said — oftentimes distressed properties where he felt the asking price was too high.

That wasn’t the case at One Liberty Square, which is a “fantastic” location, Greaney said, at the intersection of Batterymarch, Kilby, and Water streets a block from Post Office Square, and is between 70 percent and 80 percent occupied — thus generating immediate cash flow. Also known as the Samuel Appleton building, the Classical Revival-style office dates to 1926, with a curved facade of granite, limestone, and stone.

Synergy plans to invest in some upgrades, such as a conference room facility and a first-floor club room.

“Office as an asset class has a very difficult road ahead for the next couple of years,” Greaney said. “We’ve looked at lots of deals, but we were not satisfied with the price.”

Rhode Island-based Washington Trust was the lender for the deal, Greaney said. Clarion Partners could not be reached for comment Friday.

