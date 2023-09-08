Payment services Square and Cash App ‘steadily’ recovering after hours-long outages

Thousands of Cash App and Square customers were unable to access their accounts or send money Thursday and early Friday due to system outages impacting both payment services.

Outage reports for both platforms picked up around the same time Thursday afternoon, according to data from outage tracker Downdetector. In the hours following, numerous customers took to social media to share error messages and frustrations about not being able to access their money.

“Since around noon PT (3pm ET) on Thursday, sellers have been unable to access accounts or process payments due to a systems outage within Square,” Square wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 7am ET Friday. “We know you trust us with your business, and these situations add challenges to running your operations. For that, we are truly sorry.”