Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer end long, successful restaurant partnership

Bissonnette will pursue other projects, while Oringer will run Coppa, Toro, and more.

By Kara Baskin Globe Correspondent,Updated September 8, 2023, 34 minutes ago
Jamie Bissonnette (left) and Ken Oringer.Handout

The culinary power duo of Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer is no more: The JK Restaurant Group pair have split up after years of creating everything from calves’ brain ravioli at Italian restaurant Coppa to caviar sandwiches at global small-plates hit Little Donkey. Both are James Beard: Best Chef Northeast award-winners.

Bissonnette plans to stay local and work on a new project. Oringer, meanwhile, will continue to run the team’s restaurants: Coppa and Toro in the South End, Bar Pallino and Faccia a Faccia in the Back Bay, and Little Donkey in Central Square. This fall, he’ll open Verveine Cafe & Bakery in the same neighborhood, with pastry chef Monica Glass.

Bissonnette and Oringer first teamed up in 2007, when Bissonnette became executive chef of now-closed steakhouse KO Prime.

“We had an incredible run together. I am grateful to have worked alongside him for the last 15-plus years. He is incredibly talented, and I’m excited to cheer him on as he explores new projects and opportunities,” Oringer said through a rep.

Their most recent joint venture, Faccia a Faccia, a coastal Italian restaurant, received three stars from the Globe’s restaurant critic and food writer Devra First in December.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.

