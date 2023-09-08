Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 11-17

Witness the rise of Boston’s Civil Rights movement in New Rep Theater’s production of DIASPORA! at the Black Box Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. In the play, Sunny, a Boston millennial, explores her family’s complicated past. Runs through October 15. Showtimes vary. Tickets — $35 general admission, $15 students — at newrep.org .

Thursday

Meaning in the Mirror

Get the inside scoop on Naomi Klein’s latest book, Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World, in a discussion hosted by Harvard Book Store. Klein will talk about her memoir, which uses her experience of being frequently mistaken for controversial writer Naomi Wolf to reflect on truth and identity, at the First Parish Church in Cambridge. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15. harvard.com

Advertisement

Saturday and Sunday

Prickly Paradise

Search for your next plant pet at the annual cactus and succulent festival. On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Cactus and Succulent Society of Massachusetts will hold an outdoor plant market and host artisan vendors and an indoor exhibition at the Norfolk Public Library. The indoor show continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 50 attendees each day will receive a free plant. Free. cssma.org

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Sunday

Snack and Stroll

Sample and savor the best of New England at the Boston Local Food Festival. On the Rose Kennedy Greenway, near the MBTA Aquarium Station, more than 100 vendors will be selling regional food, offering cooking demonstrations, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. bostonlocalfood.org

Sunday

Summer Fun

Foster community through local, live music and family-friendly activities at the SomerStreets Festival: Strike Up the Bands. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., craft vendors, vintage stands, and community arts tables will line Highland Avenue in Somerville. There will also be a parkour course, a bounce house, and more. Free. somervilleartscouncil.org

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.