Readers relate to the value of having a summer job at Market Basket

Jon Gorey’s Perspective ( “Why My Summer Job at Market Basket Is Still Paying Off,” July 9) is spot on. Our three now-adult children worked at Market Basket during high school and college. I worked at a Brigham’s and my wife worked at the old Fayva Shoes during our school years. These jobs were not glamorous and paid minimum wage, but the life lessons were invaluable — hard work and the value of a dollar, learning how to interact with a large cross-section of humanity, working as a team, responsibility and accountability, and learning how to all get along together.

Ed Fitzpatrick

Reading





Having worked my entire youth and adult life, starting with my very first job when I was 12, I can fully identify with what Gorey wrote. Somewhat ironically, my youngest daughter’s oldest child (out of six!), Maeve, is anxiously waiting to hear from Market Basket about a part-time job. Here’s hoping she gets it.

Andrew R. Puglia

Somerville





Gorey’s advice was right on target. My only suggestion would have been to run this story [earlier]. My daughter, about to head off to college, had a heckuva time finding a job this summer. Even with “inside help” at a couple of restaurants, by the time she was looking, in late May, most places had already filled summer slots. Start early and be persistent!

Gary Chase

West Roxbury





As a mid-60s man, this brought back memories of how valuable it was and the life lessons learned working as a teenager. Many of our youth are missing out on this opportunity.

Kevin B. Hufnagle

Marshfield





This article should be required reading at all middle and high schools. Gorey’s experiences would go a long way in helping kids navigate the working world when they’re young. I share the writer’s pet peeve about treating servers and cashiers in a rude manner. That kind of behavior in a person tells me all I need to know about them.

Caren Carpenter

Needham





I’m in my late 70s now, but teenage work, starting at 15, was built into my life — as it was for my future husband and our three kids. . . . Gorey forgot one thing: After working such jobs, you are cursed to become a lifelong over-tipper!

Elaine Alice Murphy

Belmont





Well said! Sending copies to my two granddaughters who are 13 and 16.

Edward Ferry

Amherst





In this region, I’m not certain folks realize how fortunate they are to have a grocer like Market Basket that provides such an environment. Jobs like this for kids aren’t in ready supply. Unfortunately, many [other] jobs short-staff and take advantage of youth’s inexperience.

Deidra Witschorke

Webster





I completely agree that each job a person works helps them to gain more life skills unattainable in other ways. I have worked at nine part-time and full-time jobs from ages 16 to 68 and now run my own small business post-retirement from my chosen career of 27 years. Could I be doing this job without having worked at the other nine!?

Anna Maria Connolly

Holbrook





As a retired teacher, I had more empathy and leeway for students who had jobs during the school year. I stressed to them the importance of being responsible and learning how to interact with the world. It appears Gorey learned that lesson and more. P.S. — I always chat up the kids who bag the groceries and encourage them to stay the course!

Donald Ivas

Plymouth





Gorey’s article brought me back to a summer job I had many years ago in a woolen mill, specifically, in the carding room, which was deafening and potentially dangerous. I worked with people who had been there for more than 20 years putting their kids through college. My job lasted three weeks, which was long enough, but I will never forget how my job-mates treated me with kindness. I felt such respect for them, and that sense of responsibility and pride is a memory I have carried with me.

Pam Guanci

Chelmsford





My first job was as a soda fountain jerk at $1.25 an hour when I was 15. My career also included hiring summer positions for the institution where I oversaw the landscape maintenance. Over the 25-plus years of hiring students for summer jobs, by 2017 no high school students — or college students for that matter — were applying.

Paul Goundrey

Orford, New Hampshire





My husband has been teaching accounting, economics, and personal financial planning courses at the high school and college level for years (about 50). He was so impressed by this article — he will be sharing it at his fall courses.

Debbie Duffy

Tyngsborough





I worked behind the prescription counter at two different drugstores (this was long before CVS and RiteAid) and it gave me lots of experience dealing with different types of people and their problems. I worked all through college, and it was a great help in my career as a teacher — every class is a variety of children (and parents!). His advice at the end is right on target — I still remember much from those jobs, even though they are more than 50 years ago now.

Eileen Kelley

South Dennis





My first job was undoubtedly the hardest physically: caddying. At age 12, a little over 5 feet tall and weighing 84 pounds, I carried heavy bags for 18 holes earning $6, no tips. I subsequently worked in a dress factory lugging huge rolls of cloth to cutting tables in the summer heat, no A/C. It is no surprise to me that those who have summer jobs are likely to graduate from college, as I did. I wanted a better life than those who worked at jobs for a living that I only worked in summer.

John Romeo

Bedford





I had very similar experiences working in a small grocery store chain in Connecticut, growing up in the 1970s. Talk about a melting pot of high school social status. The jocks, gearheads, popular girls, nerds, stoners, rockers, etc., all working in one store, all summer long. We all worked together, had fun together, got to know each other in an environment like no other. Even now, many years later, at high school reunions, we will reminisce about the good ol’ “Geissler Gang” days.

John Woodhouse

Lexington

