For sales: Homes in walkable neighborhoods

CONDO FEE $317 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $96,000 in 1991

PROS This corner condominium is on the second floor of the Walcourt, a 1926 blond brick building with a 93 Walk Score; it’s near the beloved Capitol Theatre, Spy Pond, and Minuteman Bikeway, plus an assortment of shops and restaurants. Upon entering, find a coat closet at right, plus cheerful, colorful walls and hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom is off the entry hall, followed by a newer bath with black-and-white checkered tile floors. The living room includes a gas stove fireplace. There’s a galley kitchen with granite counters and a dining nook to the left. The condo fee includes heat and hot water, and there’s storage and laundry in the basement. The unit includes a deeded parking spot. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The William Senne Team, Senne Real Estate, 617-314-9400, sennere.com

$1,495,000

198 WEST SPRINGFIELD STREET #4 / SOUTH END

SQUARE FEET 1,401

CONDO FEE $329 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,305,000 in 2019

PROS Nestled on a quiet side street between Columbus Avenue and Tremont Street — hence the 96 Walk Score — this two-level penthouse crowns an 1890 brick row house. The entry floor holds the main bath plus two bedrooms; both have mini-split heat pumps, and the primary offers a walk-in closet and private bath with step-in double shower. The upper level comprises one big, remodeled great room with vaulted ceilings, skylights, exposed brick, and refinished pine floors. On one side, the kitchen features white quartz counters, center island with vented range, and laundry near the stylish powder room; the living area includes a wood stove. Stairs lead to a private roof deck with 360-degree views of Boston. CONS No off-street parking.

April Callahan, Compass, 847-971-7273, april.callahan@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.