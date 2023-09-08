Bicyclist, pedestrian suffer life-threatening injuries in separate Boston crashes

A bicyclist and a pedestrian both suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of separate crashes in Boston, police said Friday.
According to police, the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle around 10:55 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southampton and Ellery streets.
The person was rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The second incident took place around 4:14 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stuart Street when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said
The pedestrian also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
No information on the victims was immediately available Friday morning.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police said.
The investigations are ongoing and no one has been charged in connection with crashes, police said.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
