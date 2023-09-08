Boston man charged in fatal stabbing near Mass. and Cass. last month

A 32-year-old Boston man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman in Roxbury last month, officials said.
Michael Bellanti was arraigned Thursday on a charge of armed assault to murder, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Southampton and Atkinson streets, police said. During an altercation, Bellanti allegedly stabbed the woman several times, police said. Nine days later, the woman died.
Authorities did not identify the woman.
Bellanti is due back in court on Oct. 19.
