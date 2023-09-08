Boston man charged in fatal stabbing near Mass. and Cass. last month

A 32-year-old Boston man has been charged with fatally stabbing a woman in Roxbury last month, officials said.

Michael Bellanti was arraigned Thursday on a charge of armed assault to murder, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Southampton and Atkinson streets, police said. During an altercation, Bellanti allegedly stabbed the woman several times, police said. Nine days later, the woman died.